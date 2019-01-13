In brief

PEOPLE

Transportation Technology Center Inc. recently promoted Kari Gonzales to vice president and chief financial officer.

Gonzales, 38, a Pueblo native and graduate of South High School, began her career at TTCI as an engineer in 2002. As a college student, she interned at TTCI while earning her degree in mechanical engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

In 2014, Gonazales was recognized as one of Progressive Railroading magazines “Rising Stars,” a listing of top industry professionals under the age of 40.

Gonzales moved to TTCI’s business office in 2016 after earning her MBA degree from Regis University. She was promoted to assistant vice president of business services in 2018.

“I have been privileged to watch Kari's career from the time she was an intern until now,” TTCI President Lisa Stabler said in a statement. “She is a logical thinker with great analytical skills that will serve her well in this new position. I'm very happy to have her be a part of Team TTCI.”

TTCI operates U.S. and global railroad research and testing facilities at its 52-square-mile site located northeast of the Pueblo Regional Airport.

TRAINING

Jones-Healy real estate agents Jery Urrutia and Megan McClure recently received Graduate Realtor Institute designations after completing training from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors.

NOTES

Homebuilders annual dinner set

The Pueblo Association of Home Builders will host its Casino Night-themed annual dinner from 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Pueblo Country Club. Tickets are $35.

For more information, call 545-9484.

Flavor of Pueblo tickets, vendor spots available

Vendor sign-ups and advance ticket sales are underway for the United Way of Pueblo County's 14th annual Flavor of Pueblo food and drink expo set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Vendor fees are $50 for past vendors and $75 for new vendors.

Tickets for the unlimited tasting event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets are available online and at 80/Twenty Wines, 415 N. Greenwood, Suite C, and Pueblo Memorial Hall Box office at 1 City Hall Place.

For more information, visit pueblounitedway.org.

Job search assistance

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and overcoming barriers to finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

Ent seeking grant applications

Ent Credit Union is accepting applications from nonprofits in the Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver areas for its 2019 Youth Endowment Series grant program.

The program provides grants of up to $5,000 to nonprofit groups benefitting Colorado youth in communities Ent serves. For more information, visit ent.com/YESGrants. The application deadline is Feb. 15.

CALENDAR

Jan. 24

• Downtown Association, 11:45 a.m., Union Depot.

Jan.25

• Latino Chamber monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Table 67, 102 S. Union Ave.

• 108th annual Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and Citizen of the Year presentation, 6 p.m., convention center.