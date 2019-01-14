Doris Lucille Mills, 93, passed away at her Rocky Ford home on January 11, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1925, in Manzanola, Colorado. She was the second of nine children born to Gip & Mae (Moxley) Pennington.



She attended school in Manzanola, moving to Cedaredge, Colorado, her junior year in high school, where she received her diploma prior to graduation so she could go to work for Griffin Wheel, manufacturing wheels for railroad cars which was considered a necessity during the war effort.



Doris was a charter member of the Manzanola Church of the Nazarene when it was formed in the 1930s. She was a lifetime member of the Nazarene Church and was attending the Denver First Church of the Nazarene when she met the love of her life. Doris and Everett were married in Manzanola on August 2, 1947.



Everett and Doris started out farming in the Fowler and Rocky Ford area. In 1957, they purchased a farm west of Manzanola. Doris was a homemaker who raised her family, worked on the farm, weeded crops and grew a large garden. She froze and canned food that fed the family throughout the winters. Doris was known for her home cooking, pastries, pies and was fondly referred to as the donut lady by nieces and nephews.



She was also known throughout the Arkansas Valley for upholstering furniture and decorating many wedding and birthday cakes. Upon retiring in 1991, Everett and Doris moved to Rocky Ford, where Doris enjoyed raising a vegetable and flower garden, receiving the "Rocky Ford Yard of the Month" award, as well as oil painting and quilting. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her home was a favorite gathering spot for all the family.



She is survived by her six children, Terry (Pam) Mills of La Junta, Shirley (Wayne) Adams of Manzanola, Randy (Sandi) Mills of Vacaville, California, Kenny (Patty) Mills of Manzanola, Kay (Bill) Sedgwick of Acton, California, and Lesley (Jan) Mills of Rocky Ford; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Donnie (Janice) Pennington of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Dean (Mayerene) Pennington of Swink; sister, Bonnie Hopkins of Swink; sisters-in-law, Lois and Stella Pennington; brother-in-law, Harold Morris; multitude of nephews and nieces also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters and three brothers.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in La Junta. Interment will be held at 9:30 a.m. prior to services at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Rocky Ford. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel.



Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.