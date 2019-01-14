La Junta Police Department Chief Todd Quick is denying reports posted by the local Facebook group Lower Arkansas Valley Crime & Safety that he resigned his post last week. The post was made by group administrator Southern Colorado Crime & Safety Alerts.

The body of the post quoted the Fowler Tribune and La Junta Tribune-Democrat story about the resignation of the Fowler police force and added the statement about Quick resigning at the bottom. The post has since been updated to accurately reflect that it was Rocky Ford Police Chief Mickey Bethel who had resigned.

Quick contacted the La Junta Tribune-Democrat to quell the rumors.

"I am not resigning," he said.

