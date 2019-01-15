The year is 2641 and through colonization, humanity has spread throughout the galaxy. Aboard the battered Chimera spaceship, an untested captain leads his crew on a perilous mission and an uncertain future.

And Michael and Laura Gates are looking for men and women 18 to 60 willing to take that journey with them.

On Friday, an open casting call for the film project "Into the Void" is slated from 6-9 p.m. at New Life Bible Church, 2320 S. Prairie Ave.

Produced by the Gates' Pueblo-based Machinations Entertainment, the proposed web-based series will follow the exploits of Lt. Cmdr. Marcus DeVol, who takes command of the destroyer/escort starship Chimera in a last-ditch attempt to restore his status by running down pirates and blacklisted vessels for prize money.

According to Michael Gates, the project's creator, director and co-writer, "The idea was to create an intergalactic world with a basis in our own world history: something that doesn't include aliens, or evolved humans, and even strips out a lot of the accompanying technology and gimmicks.

"We wanted to do something about people."

In the virtual world, Michael Gates has created the sets and planned the shots, "from the lenses to be used to the lighting to the blocking, with a little wiggle room for improvisation. But for the most part, everything is figured out in advance."

Added Laura Gates, who is serving as producer, "We can set up for each shot and just put our actors in and shoot very quickly."

In all, the couple is hoping to bring as many as 17 actors on board.

"We may be able to pay for some parts, depending on how much funding we raise," Michael Gates said.

It's anticipated that filming will begin in late March/early April, with most of the footage to be shot locally, based around the schedules of those who earn a spot in the production.

The goal, Michael Gates said, is to produce a pilot episode for placement on YouTube, garner interest and funding, and then proceed with an ongoing series.

After several "feature films" produced in his teen-age years — "more or less home movies, for practice" — Michael Gates said he's eager to begin what will be his first commercial venture.

"I want to make the sort of thing that I'd like to see," he said. "The one thing I always see in science fiction is a lot of gimmicks. I want to strip it down and make it simpler. That's the sort of thing I think is missing.

"I've been working toward this for a very long time."

Conceptual trailers available for viewing at ventureintothevoid.com and on YouTube promise a well produced, visually stimulating spin on the traditional science fiction model with first-rate special effects and a foreboding atmosphere.

A take on the classic submarine chase genre, if you will, set in the deepest recesses of space.

For more information, visit the Gates website.

