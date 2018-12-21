This true story is about one of the six missing Pueblo soldiers, private first class Jack Lattie. His disappearance is noteworthy and, after 56 years, screams for attention. Each soldier’s situation is heartbreaking, but Jack’s plight is unique in that the government refuses to give answers to the families.

Jack was born in Georgia, but lived in Boone and still has relatives in the Pueblo area.

The following is official information: Jack was aboard Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 chartered by the United States military. The flight disappeared on March 16, 1962, over the Western Pacific Ocean. The aircraft was on its way to Saigon, Vietnam from Travis Air Force Base in California.

The aircraft, a 5-year-old Lockheed Super Constellation, had a crew of 11 civilians, 93 Ranger-trained Army communications specialists and three Vietnamese military en route to Vietnam. Their orders were to relieve soldiers in Saigon who had been training Vietnamese troops to fight Viet Cong guerrillas.

There were planned refueling stops in Honolulu, Wake Island, Guam and the Clark Air Base in the Philippines. The flight arrived at Guam at 11:14 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) after being delayed for minor maintenance on engines numbers one and three at Honolulu, and later at Wake Island.

The aircraft departed from Guam at 12:57 GMT with an estimated time of arrival at the Philippines at 19:16 GMT. The Super Constellation carried nine hours' worth of fuel for the eight-hour flight of 1,600 miles. Eighty minutes after departure from Guam at 14:22 GMT, the pilot radioed a routine message and gave his position as being 280 miles west of Guam.

The aircraft was expected to reach a certain location at 15:30 GMT. At that time, the Guam IFSS experienced temporary communication difficulties with heavy radio static. At 15:39, the Guam radio operator attempted to contact the flight for a position report, but was unsuccessful.

The aircraft was not seen or heard from again. Flight 739 was one of two Flying Tiger Line flights with military connections that were destroyed under similar circumstances on the same day. This led both airline officials and the media to offer suggestions of sabotage and conspiracy. Both Flight 739 and the other aircraft, also a Super Constellation, departed from Travis Air Force Base at around 09:45 PST on Wednesday 14 March 1962 and both encountered difficulties several hours later. The other aircraft was carrying "secret military cargo" when it crashed in the Aleutian Islands and caught fire.

Flying Tiger Lines released a statement outlining some possible reasons for the two occurrences, including sabotage of either or both aircraft and kidnapping of Flight 739 and its passengers. The airline also said that these were merely "wild guesses" and that there was no evidence to support either theory. None of the 93 servicemen are on the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.

Whether this decision is right or wrong is, to this day open to debate, I for one feel that these men were on their way to fight in Vietnam when they lost their lives. Their names should be placed on the Vietnam memorial as they were killed in action in the service of America.

Many letters have been written to senators and congressman over the years, asking to have the names of these soldiers placed on the Vietnam memorial. To this day, no action has been taken with various reasons as to why not. Fifty-six years later, there are no answers for so many family members.

The following is a comment post on Dec. 11 of this year by one Donna Ellis Cornell, whose father was aboard Flight 739. This is her post regarding her tireless efforts to get answers: “Received FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request results from CIA today. The request had six specific questions. I merely did the research for them.

"Their response: 'We did not find any records responsive to your request.' I have 90 days to appeal, including the basis of my appeal. Basically, said if we search again, you'll get the same results. Zero. Zip. Nada.” Mrs. Cornell vows to keep on fighting.

This is the typical response so many family members have received over the past 50 years.

Butch Chavez is the founder of the Pueblo POW/MIA Memorial.