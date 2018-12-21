(EDITOR'S NOTE: This guest column was submitted prior to the passage of the federal legislation dealing with criminal justice reform and sentencing.)

The United States has less than five percent of the world’s population but more than 25 percent of the world’s incarcerated population. Our leaders in the Land of the Free finally are working to change this shameful fact.

Our Colorado legislators are making progress and now we may see movement in Congress. As a former assistant attorney general in Colorado, I held people accountable for their crimes and brought justice to victims, but I also saw that our system incarcerates many people who pose little public safety risk.

In 1985, our state Legislature passed a bill that doubled all felony sentences, causing the prison population to double over the following five years. Today, more than 100,000 people are involved in Colorado’s criminal justice system at any given time and many of them cycle through arrest and incarceration over and over.

Fortunately, the tide is turning. There are three state initiatives in effect that will provide more than $50 million over the next few years to fund strategies that break the cycle of crime and incarceration. These initiatives will prevent people from returning to prison by guiding them to addiction treatment, legal employment, mental health care and providing support from fellow returning citizens.

This year, the Colorado General Assembly passed new criminal justice reform bills, including one that would address prison population increases with improved data management and another that would allow law enforcement to divert people with mental health conditions into treatment rather than jail.

Congress now has a chance to similarly improve the federal system. A comprehensive criminal justice reform bill — which combines the First Step Act with provisions from the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act — has the support of both President Donald Trump and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. The bill would invest in programs that help people who leave prison reintegrate into society. It would also scale back some long mandatory sentences, which prevent judges from using their discretion in individual cases, forcing them to impose sentences that often have no basis in reason or public safety.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to give the measure a vote. Given Colorado’s demonstrated commitment to improving our own state’s criminal justice system, I hope that Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner will support this bill.

These state and federal measures are bringing a “smart on crime” approach that will help defend our reputation as the Land of the Free. Today, our leaders’ work in Colorado and Washington, D.C., will set the stage for decades to come.

Jay Fisher is a former assistant attorney general for the state of Colorado. He is a speaker for the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a nonprofit group of prosecutors, police and judges who support criminal justice solutions that improve public safety.