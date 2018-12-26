The holidays are a time to pause for a moment and reflect on our blessings.

Blessings like Ron Cortese, who along with 22 other Senior Resource Development Authority Meals on Wheels volunteers, spent part of his Christmas delivering meals to home-bound seniors.

“It’s well worth giving up a bit of my Christmas,” said Cortese, who has volunteered for the program for 13 years. “I’m having my family dinner in the afternoon so today, this comes first. Normally, I have seven people on my route and today I have four. To be honest, I was hoping that I wouldn’t have any, because that would mean they all had somewhere to go.”

Cortese’s kindness wasn’t lost on Ramona Tapia, one of the people on his route.

“I love you guys, you’re wonderful,” Tapia said. “I just love seeing you every day.”

In addition to food, the Meals on Wheels volunteers delivered gifts, including afghans, magnifying glasses, socks, slippers and calendars.

“We go a little bit above and beyond for Christmas,” said Jane Schifferdecker, a recruiter for the program. “For the past couple of years now, we try to get a gift for everyone, because this might be the only one they will receive. Their families are gone, or they have no friends left, whatever the case may be. The Meals on Wheels driver may be the only person they see today. It’s important for the people we serve to know we care, that someone is thinking about them, especially on Christmas.”

The members of Steel City Supporters, Everybody Counts Homeless Ministry and Family Worship Center are blessings, too.

Through their partnership, they provided meals to people who were able to make it to the church on Parker Boulevard. As with the Meals on Wheels volunteers, the hosts of the dinner also provided gifts to the people they were serving.

Gene Reyes and his fiance Jennifer Spangler were among the beneficiaries.

“We got engaged on Thanksgiving and we’re celebrating our first Christmas together,” Reyes said. “This is good: It’s a blessing for all of us to be here because if not, we wouldn’t know what to do. We have somewhere to go. We have food, we’re warm and we even got three pictures of me and my honey on our first Christmas. It’s a beautiful day. I’m humble, happy and blessed to have another day.”

It’s great to see Puebloans who decide to spend part of their holiday giving to others. They truly make our community a better place to live.