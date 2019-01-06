The Christmas holiday season is when everyone can act in a civil manner to others, albeit, for a short time. Now comes the real test to determine what kind of America do you want and how will you do your part to make it happen?

Let’s suppose we come to an agreement on the goal to “Make American Kind Again.” It may be risky these days to be taking bets on this simple proposition without the evidence to back it up. How did this country back into such a mean-spirited society moving further away from a kinder America?

On the campaign trail in 2016, candidate Donald Trump’s signs boasted of “Make America Great Again,” red hats and all. The slogan had a catchy appeal and was highly visible for the TV cameras. In the meantime, there was so much trashing of Democratic candidate Hillary

Clinton.

The fact that she was a highly-educated woman, a former first lady, a United States senator from New York and the National Democratic Party nominee were forgotten. Although Hillary won the popular vote by 3 million votes, she lost the ever-deciding Electoral College vote to Trump, a Republican.

These days, in neighborhoods, no one of either political party is talking about “making America great again.” Instead, people are talking about preserving an economy that seems heading south at a rapid pace, about high-level cabinet officials jumping ship by tendering resignations by the handfuls, and about secondary government appointees in the presidential cabinet leaving in record numbers.

Also, the president and many cabinet members are being investigated for involvement with the Russian government before and during their presidential appointments. Widespread anger continues from both sides over building a wall between Mexico and the United States. Those events have already resulted in unthinkable actions by border control officials separating Latino mothers from their infant children and small toddlers through the apparent direction of President Trump. Now news reports revealed two children from Guatemala have died in the custody of the border control guards.

Donald Trump has made a mockery of the presidency. He has turned public service upside down. In its place, President Trump has promoted people who have few, if any, qualifications for the high-level positions they occupy. All sense of humanity is absent entirely and substituted with personal greed for himself and his family.

Our public institutions that depend on federal government services are painfully at the mercy of a Trump administration that has repeatedly demonstrated indifference, neglect and is working behind the scenes in many cases to undermine and even eliminate vital services to needy populations (i.e., eliminating Obamacare and building a wall would be costly and unnecessary). The evidence can be found in the multiple investigations underway of the Trump administration.

According to several national media sources, Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump administration's ties to Russian officials is ongoing. Five key Trump advisors have admitted to crimes or been convicted. In all, 33 people have been charged and three companies have pleaded guilty. Twelve officers of the Russian GRU allegedly hacking the Democratic Congressional Committee and the Democratic National Committee, including email accounts of the Clinton campaign staff.

Let’s be clear, this author is first about justice. Meaning, no person is above the law, including the president of the United States and members of his cabinet. If any of these people or their staffs was involved with acts against the United States, they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Also, if lesser crimes were caused by them or their staffs, they should be held accountable.

In the case of President Trump, determining whether or not his actions are impeachable offenses is the duty of the Congress, including both houses. If the evidence warrants the action of impeachment, then it is my hope the American people will welcome this call for justice and if the actions require his removal from office, so be it.

The fall results of the mid-year election were a victory of 40 Democratic Congressional seat majority in the House of Representatives. This could be the start to “make America kind again."

Alvin Rivera worked in 1993 on First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s national health care and served as a Pueblo volunteer in her presidential campaigns of 2012 and 2016.