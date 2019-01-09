Council experience key to mayor choice

Having practiced law in Pueblo for 45 years and having volunteered for numerous nonprofit entities during that time and having chaired no less than four city of Pueblo committees, I have had significant opportunity to work with city staff, city managers and members of City Council.

The new job of mayor of the city of Pueblo is an incredibly complicated and sophisticated position. There will be many situations that will have to be worked out between the City Council and the new mayor. Compromises and accommodations will have to be made.

In my opinion, it is imperative to elect a mayor who has an intimate knowledge of the working of City Council and who can steer through the waters of uncertainty with skill that comes from past experience with the council.

I want to urge every citizen of Pueblo to vote in the coming mayoral election. And once having voted, hold the new mayor accountable. Pueblo is the crown jewel of the state of Colorado with great water resources, great solar resources and great people. let's work together to make Pueblo a city that outshines our neighbors to the north. Let's get everyone in this state to recognize the untapped potential of our city.

Donald Banner, Pueblo

Don't vote for failed government

Read mayor candidate Steve Nawrocki's opinion piece printed in The Chieftain on August 18. Just word search his name and the date to find it. Read between the lines and you may conclude, as I have, that he's not very enthusiastic about the change to strong mayor and may have even voted against it. (Editor's note: In a recent debate, Nawrocki said he supports the change.)

Some council members support him but that does not bode well, for were he elected, no new perspective results. Nothing changes. We'd be treated to the same old, same old. During his terms on council and as council president, the council never coalesced behind him to get enough done where progress is desperately needed. Do you like those streets of ours? Do you?If you believe that a new approach to governing this fine town is absolutely necessary, then vote for the other guy.

John Anderson, Pueblo

Election staff hosts open house

Elections are the backbone of a democratic society. It is integral that the election process is run with honesty, integrity and care.

This approach to running elections is something we take very seriously. Every election presents its own challenges, and we are constantly learning and growing, as technology changes and processes evolve.

Since the passage of HB 1303 in 2013, Colorado is an all-mail ballot state. As with every voting system, there are some flaws, however, Colorado has been lauded by the Department of Homeland Security as having some of the most secure elections in the country.

The Pueblo County Elections Department follows the law as closely as possible, handling ballots in the manner prescribed by the Colorado Secretary of State, and have closed and balanced the election, with all ballots being accounted for.

Although it isn’t in our normal post-election processes, a complete hand-counted audit of our unvoted ballot inventory was also conducted, with all ballots being accounted for.

Our numbers balanced and matched, however, people are still asking questions. We would love to be able to address these questions, in particular those related to the transparency of the Election Department.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to understand the ins and outs of the complexities that go on behind the scenes, and a simple explanation of processes may not be enough to alleviate community concern.

With that in mind, the Pueblo County Elections Department would like to extend an invitation to the public to visit us during the Mayoral Runoff Election. We will be having an open house in the Election Department (through Thursday), during regular business hours as we conduct the election.

All are welcome to enjoy a tour, have any questions answered, and witness all the election processes in action. Can’t make it any of those three days? Call and set up an appointment for whatever day is convenient for you.

We are passionate about conducting elections as smoothly and transparently as possible, and we care about the citizens of Pueblo. We want to ensure that every vote is counted, and that every question is answered.

Gilbert Ortiz, Pueblo County clerk and recorder, and the elections staff of the Pueblo County clerk’s office