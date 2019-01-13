A few ideas

for Pueblo's future

One definition of a gateway is a point on a line between two distant points. I’m sure Steve Nawrocki didn’t meant to suggest Pueblo would act as a pass through for folks as they travel to other places. That wouldn’t do anything for Pueblo. A better phrase would have been Pueblo as a destination, where people come here for what Pueblo offers.

I also didn’t hear any bold and courageous ideas that would energize Pueblo and focus our economic base. I’m not sure, but the lack of bold ideas essentially means we get later what we have now. In the vein of helping, let me suggest a few ideas that are clearly destination projects.

In no particular order: A battery-operated trolley system running on Union Avenue from the library to Third Street and returning past the ice rink and El Pueblo Museum; A large Native-American pow-wow on the city’s northern outskirts where some permanent structures could be constructed; a lodge and cabin complex at the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center so as to provide the financial stability it needs.

That’s enough for a start. The lodge and cabins at the nature center would relieve the financial burden on our city budget and put people to work. The pow-wow could be set up and running in six months, in time for summer.

No ideas leads to nowhere.

Dave Mynatt, Pueblo

Mayoral candidates

silent on key issues

Did anybody get a little upset when the city of Pueblo gave $250,000 to a homeless shelter that won't be there come this April? The money is gone and the city will have to do it again. Then the city gave another $250,000 to the Nature and Raptor Center for the year. So it spent $500,000 without blinking a eye.

Did anyone notice the mayor candidates said nothing. We are voting for our first mayor. Nick Gradisar has been stumping for this position for a long time. So long that I wonder what he really has up his sleeve. Steve Nawrocki wants the position, but he really was not a stand-out person on the City Council. But these are the two who won out over the rest. Maybe we should just write in a candidates name. That would put a kink in the system. Write in my name.

Douglas Sparks, Pueblo

Gradisar would bring

new ideas to City Hall

A recent Steve Nawrocki for mayor advertisement in The Pueblo Chieftain listed six of the seven sitting City Council members as supporters. Isn’t this more of the same?

In 2017, Pueblo voters endorsed a city charter amendment that adopted a strong mayor form of government. We did not want more of the same.

We wanted a better city and new governance in the form of a strong mayor.

You get to make a choice Jan. 22: If you’re satisfied with the same-o, same-o, then Steve Nawrocki is your guy. However, if you want to embrace change and look to the future, then vote for Nick Gradisar for mayor. Gradisar is not a member of the City Council club. He brings a new voice, fresh ideas and a strong business ethic to our community.

Vote for Gradisar for mayor.

Kevin F. McCarthy, Pueblo

Nawrocki's track record

makes him the best choice

It's easy to see that Steve Nawrocki is not just a Pueblo "good old boy." His years of experience with the Senior Resources Development Agency and his even-handed leadership of the City Council have prepared him well to run our city. We should elect him mayor and let him put his training and expertise to work, forming and guiding a capable team to shape Pueblo's future.

Nancy Corlett, Pueblo

Nawrocki too close

to city's old guard

The choice of Steve Nawrocki for mayor of city of Pueblo based upon his past membership of the Pueblo City Council is politically incestuous.

David Singh, Pueblo

Nawrocki represents

the ethical choice

Ethics. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition is moral values.

One mayoral candidate lacks that. I won't mention his name, but he's an attorney.

Google him. As a public trustee, he didn't exhibit good judgment regarding paying himself rent to house the trustee's office in a building he owned.

He never reported to state officials he was the landlord getting the rent.

When this lapse in judgment was discovered by state officials, he was asked by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper to resign. He did.

This lack of transparency is disturbing. You you think this is a good image to project to the people of Pueblo? And beyond? I don't.

The candidate with integrity is Steve Nawrocki.

Personally, I've found him to be engaging, knowledgeable and conversational with veracity and good judgment.

He's a proven leader as executive director of the Senior Resource Development Agency and served on the City Council for many years.

He's my choice.

William Drury, Pueblo

Nawrocki had his chance

to make a difference

Please don't vote for continuing failed city government. Read Steve Nawrocki's opinion piece printed by The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 18, 2018. Just word search his name and the date to find it. Read between the lines and you may conclude, as I have, that he's not very enthusiastic about the change to strong mayor, and may have even voted against it.

Some council members support him, but that does not bode well. For were he elected, no new perspective results. Nothing changes. We'd be treated to the same old, same old. During his terms on the City Council and as council president, the council never coalesced behind him to get enough done where progress is desperately needed. Like those streets of ours, do you? If you believe that a new approach to governing this fine town is absolutely necessary, then vote for the other guy.

John Anderson, Pueblo