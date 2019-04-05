Similar challenges that helped take down Blockbuster now confront GameStop.

The video game chain is struggling to adapt to players' switch to live streaming and subscription services.

Last week, GameStop Corp.'s stock briefly plunged by 18 percent after the retailer on Tuesday said it expected sales would tumble this year. The stock mostly recovered but it is at its lowest level since 2005 and down more than 20 percent so far this year.

The chain projected that sales will drop 5 percent to 10 percent this year.

In Pueblo, GameStop stores operate at The Pueblo Mall and at the Regency Square Shopping Center 1871 S. Pueblo Blvd. on the South Side.

Though GameStop is embarking on a cost-cutting drive as part of a turnaround plan, investors' confidence is shaken.

GameStop, the largest independent retailer of video games, hasn't been able to keep up with the fast-changing industry. While gamers once relied on brick-and-mortar stores to buy discs and consoles, they're increasingly making purchases online.

Last month, Apple and Google both announced they were launching online services for games. On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard said it would offer a battle-royale version of its popular Call of Duty game free online during the month of April.

The Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop is trying to establish a presence in the growing world of esports, which features organized teams playing each other in leagues built around games like Overwatch. Last month, the company acquired naming rights to a new esports training facility being built on the grounds of the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.

Five years ago, the switch away from hard-copy movie and game rentals and sales contributed to the end of Blockbuster and other primarily move rental chains. The last Blockbuster stores in the U.S., including a store on U.S. 50 West that was the last Blockbuster in Pueblo, closed in 2013. The last two Hollywood Video stores in Pueblo closed in 2010.

GameStop management also faces pressure from investors. The company reached an agreement this week with two activist firms that were seeking a revamp of the retailer's board. GameStop will add two board members in collaboration with Hestia Capital Partners and Permit Capital Enterprise Fund.

Cost cutting is key to GameStop's comeback plan. The company aims to achieve a $100 million improvement in operating profit this year. But for the first quarter, it expects to break even at best and could lose 5 cents a share.

Profit last quarter totaled $1.45 a share, short of the $1.58 average of analysts' estimates. At $3.1 billion, sales also failed to meet analysts' projections.

The Pueblo Chieftain contributed to this article.