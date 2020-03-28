Blake Fontenay

It’s been said that people with existing health problems face the greatest danger with the coronavirus. I believe that’s true of businesses, too.

Last weekend, I was dismayed to see a Facebook post announcing that Table 67 on the Riverwalk would not be reopening whenever business operating restrictions related to the virus are lifted.

That’s disappointing on a couple of levels. I, for one, will miss Table 67’s Sunday brunches and the opportunities its patio offered for people watching. But my concerns run a lot deeper than that.

First of all, I’m afraid Table 67 will be just one of many businesses that aren’t able to make it through this difficult time, even with government assistance. Businesses that are economically fragile have the toughest times making it through slowdowns.

Some of them operate on extremely thin profit margins. As a result, even minor slumps in sales can thrown their business plans out of whack. And unfortunately, this is looking less and less like it’s going to be a minor slump. It seems like we’re due for weeks, if not months, of limited business activity and economic uncertainty.

I hope I’m wrong about that, by the way. Like everyone else in the world, I’d like to see life return to normal by Easter, if not sooner. But I stopped believing in the Easter bunny a long time ago. And I’m almost as skeptical about the chances of a quick end to all this.

I spoke with Jim Beatty, one of Table 67’s owners, who didn’t want to publicly discuss the reasons behind the restaurant’s closing.

But here’s one reason why I worry: At least from outward appearances, it wouldn’t seem like the restaurant was particularly vulnerable to a shutdown.

Yes, it’s a relatively new business, having replaced The Place about two years ago. But it’s also in what should be one of downtown Pueblo’s prime locations for a restaurant.

Table 67 is, or was, located in a beautiful building right at the intersection of Union Avenue and the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. Which raises a question that should linger beyond the current coronavirus scare.

Specifically, is the riverwalk really the magnet for potential customers that it should and could be?

At certain times of year, the answer to that question is clearly “yes.” Warmer weather brings more people, locals and tourists alike, to enjoy the riverwalk. And there’s little doubt the riverwalk gets its share of traffic during some of Pueblo’s special events.

But is that enough? During the cold weather months, I have to admit that I’m not particularly motivated to park in one of the parking areas near the riverwalk and walk to lunch or dinner at one of the restaurants there. And I don’t think I’m the only one who is hesitant to do that, either.

As I’ve discussed in other Business Case columns, the riverwalk needs a boost to its potential customer base. This could come in a lot of forms. It could be as a result of a tourist attraction that brings more people to that part of the city.

It could be an increase in the number of people living downtown, which potentially would make it more profitable for restaurants there to stay open even at odd hours after daytime businesses were closed for the day or the weekend.

Or it could be an increase in the number of people working downtown, which would require more office development there. That solution probably would help lunch sales more than dinner sales, but at least it would be something.

The best solution would be an “all of the above” approach, bringing a lot more people downtown for different reasons at different hours of the day and different times of year.

I don’t mean to suggest that the riverwalk restaurants are the only businesses that will be impacted by the coronavirus or that, as a group, they’re worse equipped to deal with its effects than their counterparts elsewhere around town. There’s going to be plenty of pain to go around in our business community.

Yet I think that it’s worth paying special attention to what’s happening at the riverwalk. It’s a community gathering place and, for some people, a symbol of Pueblo as a whole. We don’t want that symbol filled with vacant buildings or under-performing enterprises.

The coronavirus won’t be with us forever. So we need to be mindful of what our business community is going to look like after it’s gone.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest future column topics for The Business Case, contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.