CANON CITY — A much-needed family physician has joined the ranks of the St. Thomas More Hospital’s physician group family medicine office here.

Dr. Kasey McCreight has set up his office at 1338 Phay Ave. McCreight, who wrapped up his residency in 2010 through Southern Colorado Family Medicine in Pueblo, specializes in providing continuing and comprehensive health care for the entire family, from pediatrics to internal medicine.

He offers diagnostic, preventative and therapeutic services.

McCreight earned his undergraduate degree in biological sciences from the University of Denver. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Denver. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Association, American Association of Pediatrics and the Colorado Academy of Family Practitioners.