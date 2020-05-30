Minnequa Works CU will begin to re-open branch lobbies on June 8, according to Friday’s emailed announcement.

Lobbies will re-open on a limited basis at the following locations,

– 1549 E. Abriendo Ave.

– 4700 Eagleridge Circle

– 1010 Bonforte Avenue

These lobbies will operate on regular business hours with coronavirus-related safety and security measures in place.

(The lobby area at 701 W. Eighth St. will not be opened at this time, but will continue to serve members in the drive-thru lanes.)

Even though lobbies will be open (with the above exception), Minnequa CU officials said they encourage members to continue using online and remote services, or the drive-thru at all four locations, as well as ATMs for transactions.

“Due to the restrictions of the number of members admitted into the lobbies at a time, and by avoiding high traffic days (first of month) and times of day (mid-morning), you may find the use of the drive-thru for your transaction is an even faster result,” the email indicated.

All members are encouraged to use the Contact Center, 544-6928, to make appointments for new loan or new membership applications.

Minnequa CU officials advised members they have adopted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions during phase one of the reopening process.

“As we cautiously proceed to open our branches and resume normal business operations, we ask that you continue to practice safe and healthy habits by putting space between yourself and others. Please do not visit a branch if you are ill or suspect exposure to COVID-19 with or without symptoms,” the announcement indicated.

The following branch safety measures or advisories will be in place:

– Entrance doors will be managed by branch employees.

– Protective facial masks or face coverings are highly encouraged but will not be required.

– “We reserve the right to check your temperature.”

– The number of guests in the lobby will be limited at each branch location. At the Abriendo and Eagleridge branches, only four members will be allowed at any time. At the Bonforte Avenue branch, only three members will be allowed at any time.

– Only the member completing the transaction will be allowed inside the branch. “We ask that others please refrain from waiting inside the branch.

– If there is a line, please maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart.

– Members may be asked to temporarily remove or lift their masks or face coverings for identification purposes.

– Germ shields have been installed at each member service station or desk.

– Appropriate social distancing floor markers have been installed to ensure everyone remains 6 feet apart.

– Hand-sanitizer will be available.

– Restrooms will be closed.

– Additional cleaning precautions will be taken daily.

Members also are advised that fees, which were waived or reduced in response to the coronavirus threat, will be reinstated on June 8, with the exception of the Excessive Transfers Fee, which has been removed.

For more information, call 544-6928.

