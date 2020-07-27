CANON CITY — As metro area residents look to escape the big city for a slower paced lifestyle, one business here is ready to help with the transition.

The Hive, located at 729 Main St. in historic downtown Canon City, opened in October 2017 as a co-working community that enables a balanced life and work experience. It was founded by former school teachers, Carla Braddy and Jill Fredrickson, who wanted to provide local business people a space open to everyone - from the individual who needs a desk and Wi-Fi for two hours to the professional who needs a full-time and fully equipped office.

One business professional who herself escaped Denver to return to her native Canon City, Becki Logsdon, appreciated what the women were offering.

"When I first stepped into The Hive, I knew there was something special going on," Logsdon said. "I knew I needed to move my business in and become a part of this amazing space. "

"It’s more than an office building. It’s a place where we can all come together to get our work done," she said.

So Logsdon brought her accounting firm - Back in Black Financial, Small Business Accounting Experts - to The Hive in February. Logsdon recently became the newest partner and The Hive’s manager when Fredrickson decided to step away.

"I am thrilled to take the reins of this business and ready to take it to its next, vibrant level," she said.

Braddy, a local realtor, is thankful for the help.

"To have the opportunity to collaborate with Carla and step into Jill’s phenomenal shoes, I’m genuinely honored and absolutely thrilled to see how The Hive will continue to meet the needs of Fremont County’s co-working community," Logsdon said.

The Hive soon will have a couple of permanent office spaces coming open and continues to offer accommodations for those who need short-term rental space from gig workers to transitioning business professionals.

For details call Logsdon at 719-792-1234.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.