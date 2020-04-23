Mo Keenan-Mason is a painter in Pueblo County, whose work has been shown in various art shows, the Colorado State Fair, as well as harvest and county fairs.

Her work has been displayed at antique stores, banks, libraries, galleries, restaurants and other businesses, and will be shown at The Downtown Bar in June and July.

She is a co-op member at Steel City Art Works, showcasing new works monthly, a member of the Pueblo Arts Alliance and former board chair of the Windsor Arts Council.

She paints whimsical animals and folk art. Her self-portrait, "Stay Within the Lines," was part of a traveling art exhibit.

To see more, visit Facebook/MoreMoArt and write moremoart@gmail.com.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia