February 14 is Valentine’s Day, the day of love. Did you know it is also National Condom Day?

For condoms to provide effective protection against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), they must be used and stored correctly.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment offers the following tips for proper condom use:

Store condoms in a cool, dark place. Exposure to heat and light increases the chance the a condom will break.Do not store condoms in wallets or cars. Instead, keep them on a bedside table, or in a drawer that is easily accessible in times of need.Put condoms on at the very beginning of intercourse and do not take the condom off until intercourse has ended.Leave some room — “a reservoir”, at the tip of the condom when putting it on to prevent breakage.Check the expiration date on your condoms and do not use expired condoms.Never reuse a condom.

The Health Department offers free condoms Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the clinic on the second floor. For more information regarding sexual and reproductive health, please call the health department’s clinic at 583-4380.

To ask questions in a more discreet and confidential way, text or email your questions to goasktara@gmail.com to receive medically accurate answers within 24 hours. Stay safe and healthy!

— Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment