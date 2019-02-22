The other day a friend and I were talking about grace — that wild and crazy idea of unmerited favor, unearned gifts. I’ve always wanted to be able to pin it down. I figured that if I could define it, I could understand it. I told my friend that one of the reasons I went to seminary was to try to figure it out.

I think that comes from my first foray into religion.

In the late 1980s I was in my early 20s. It was an odd time for me, and I started it very religious (some might even say that I was addicted to religion). I spent every waking moment doing some sort of “God” thing. I was either reading the Bible, or praying, or listening to nothing but Christian contemporary music, or going to church. My little red Toyota Celica was smothered in bumper stickers with Christian mottos and cliches, and my Levi’s Jean jacket had 10 or 12 Christian pins attached. There was no mistaking the fact that I was a fan of God. I was a walking billboard for Jesus. It was an immature devotion.

What started as a sincere desire to draw closer to God started to feel more and more like confinement than freedom. I wanted to be such a perfect, living example, of the gospel that I was absolutely terrified to make a mistake. Partly because I thought that I’d be cast into the fires of Hell, but mostly because I thought I wasn’t living up to what God expected me to be. After all — Matthew 5:48 — “be therefore perfect is your Father in heaven is perfect.”

Nobody sat me down and told me that Christians needed to be perfect. But it’s difficult to read that bit of scripture and not think it might be required — camel through the eye of the needle and all.

I didn’t realize it then, but I was proof-texting. I was taking verses out of context and applying them in ways not originally intended. Proof-texting can be painful and damaging, whether we do it to others or we do it to ourselves. My misapplication of the text left no room for mistakes, no room for growth, no room for learning, and certainly not room for God’s grace.

And while I was expecting perfection from myself, I was also expecting perfection from people around me. It’s hard to extend grace to others when you don’t accept it for yourself.

Another way to translate that word “perfect,” (“teleios” in the Greek), is “complete.” Whole. Fulfilled. Mature. All of that stuff I did in my youth was on the outside. A mature faith is something that we carry on the inside. Loving our enemies. Praying for those who hurt us. Paying attention to our motivations. Interrogating our intentions to discover if we are using our faith to keep people out or to bring people in.

Writer Anne Lamott says of it, “I do not understand the mystery of grace — only that it meets us where we are and does not leave us where it found us.” I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful that it isn’t something I have to earn or prove myself worthy of — because I’d fall short every time.

God doesn’t want us to be perfect. God wants us to be complete.

Marnie Leinberger is pastor at Milagro Christian Church in Pueblo. She can be reached at marnie124@gmail.com.