Rev. Hugo Venegas of Pueblo’s First United Methodist Church makes a point of helping others. One of his missions in life is to continually encourage others to do so as well.

A recent trip to Kaimosi, Kenya, to help repair a well at a small school, reinforced Venegas’ attitude toward helping others. Yet, on reflection, Venegas realized, the trip revealed much more than that.

Sure, traveling to Africa enriched Venegas’ knowledge and expanded his horizons. However, it also showed him what a small world we live in.

“Everything is connected,” Venegas said.

What is the key to living in this smaller, connected world?

“Generosity,” Venegas said. “Generosity helps others, but it’s also good for our hearts. It’s good for our souls.”

Untimely arrival

Venegas was one of a party of eight on the mission trip who arrived in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on Jan. 15. It wasn’t the best day to be in Nairobi.

The city was a mass of confusion after al-Shabab terrorists attacked a hotel complex in Nairobi that day. The death toll was significant: 21 people, including one American, died in the 20-hour siege, as did five al-Shabab terrorists.

The al-Qaeda affiliate said it carried out the attack in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Hearing the sirens and witnessing some of the confusion in the streets brought back memories of other terrorist attacks in Kenya, Venegas said.

One occurred in 2013 when terrorists attacked Nairobi’s Westgate Mall where 67 people died. The other was the 1998 bombing of the U.S. Embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, killing 224 people and wounding 5,000 more.

“We were in there,” Venegas said. “Bombings have happened quite a few times in Nairobi. Terrorists have bombed the airport, our embassy. We went down to where they bombed the embassy.

“You would never know the U.S. embassy was there. You would never know the bombing had happened. Same at the airport. What was amazing for me is how quick everyone wants to sweep everything. Where the U.S. embassy was is just a busy intersection. They’ve repaired the airport.

“We like to cover the tragedy, the human tragedies. We like to cover the reasons why people are doing those things.”

Being so close to the attack was impactful for Venegas.

“We hear about terrorism,” Venegas said. “It is a different thing when you are close to it. When we hear bombings, if it is not about New York, if it’s in Paris or London, it’s 'over there.'

“But everything is connected.”

On to Kaimosi

The purpose for the trip by Venegas and his group was to repair a well at Deanna’s Progressive Education Center.

Despite the fancy name, the school is small. It was launched when a local teacher retired and a couple of parents brought their children to her for schooling.

From two, the numbers group to four, eight, 16 and now, the school hosts 210 kids who are taught and fed each day. When the school’s well went down, it forced the school children to haul water in buckets from a river about a mile away.

Along with Venegas, the team included Joe Caracciolo, a well-known DJ from Denver known as DJ Done; Bobby and Regina Washington. Bobby is a pastor and small business owner and Regina works as administrative staff for Denver Public Schools; John and Culeen Rohde, John is a geologist and Culeen is a nurse practicioner; and Venegas' sister Luisa Venegas and her husband Ibo Bonilla, a well-known architect in Costa Rica.

The group set about getting the well working again. Fixing a pump may seem like a small job but providing clean drinking water is vitally important. Venegas pointed to studies that have shown providing all people with clean drinking water would eliminate 90 percent of our health problems.

“Water over there is precious. It’s hard to come by,” Venegas said.

Venegas said he peered into a barrel that collected rain water from the roof, and almost gagged.

“The water was filthy. It was dirty. It had feathers in it,” Venegas said. “If it was me, I would drain the water out and scrub the tank. But they need the water so badly, they just decided to put some Clorox in it.”

The water situation at the school reminded Venegas of Colorado and its water woes. The state relies upon snowpack for its water supply.

“We have had our Colorado water rights problems,” Venegas said. “We have had that for years. We’re going to have more problems Water issues with California (and Kansas). We may be the ones down the road saying, ‘I know there’s a lot of crap in the water, but we need it. We can’t drain it.”

Current water battles may only be the beginning. As the population expands, clean water will become even more precious in Colorado, the United States and the world. Could wars be fought over it? Perhaps. But water problems in Kenya and water concerns in Colorado brought Venegas back to one key point.

“It’s all connected,” he said.

The road back to Nairobi

Once the work was done, Venegas and his group headed back to Nairobi. Along the way, they saw a road being built.

“My brother-in-law (Bonilla) recognized the company building the road,” Venegas said. “It was a Chinese company. Right now in Costa Rica there is a friend of mine who is mad because they are cutting the trees down. The same Chinese company is building a road from one coastal area to the other.

“It’s a dry canal so they can get their shipments from the Caribbean to the Pacific and not go through the Panama Canal.”

Venegas said Bonilla pointed out China recently opened a 34-mile bridge/tunnel system that connects Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai.

“We are building a wall when the Chinese (builders of the original border wall) are building roads all over the world,” Venegas said. “Something is going to hit us. We’re not even going to have a clue as to what’s going to hit us geopolitically.”

Why?

“It’s all connected,” Venegas said.

Fateful visit

Being an architect, Venegas’ brother-in-law wanted to tour Nairobi and see all the buildings. Being a minister, Venegas said he wanted to visit a slum.

The Kibera in Nairobi is the fourth-largest slum in the world. It’s also a dangerous place.

Venegas said he asked his driver if he would take them into the slum. The driver said said he would.

"Can we go in?" Venegas asked.

"If you go in, there's no guarantee you will come out," the driver said.

Venegas asked if there was any part of the slum where they could go.

The driver agreed to take them to the Christian part of the Kibera, where he knew some of the people.

Venegas asked to visit inside a home. The driver took them to the home of a cousin.

“The streets were all covered in sewage and trash,” Venegas said. “We go into this home and this one young man, married and the father of two, is sitting there listening to the radio.

“We find out his story. He’s just sitting there because he is unable to find a job. The only way he can support his family is by selling veggies. But the window where he sells his veggies is bare.

“Because of a medical emergency, he had to give the money he would use to purchase the vegetables to his family. He’s sitting there trying to find a way to get the money to buy the vegetables he sells so he can support his family.”

Venegas said he asked how much money the young man needed?

“It’s a lot,” the driver said.

“How much?” Venegas asked again.

“Thirty dollars,” the driver said.

“I thought to myself, ‘That’s about the same cost as the five cappuccino’s I drink each week,’” Venegas said.

Venegas didn’t have any cash with him, but he told the driver once they returned to the hotel he would give him $30 to give to the young man to purchase the vegetables he needed to sell.

“Here we are in slum where 700,000 people live,” Venegas said. “There was one young man, who was probably praying to God for a miracle, not knowing where he was going to get the money he needed to buy his produce, and there was a pastor from Pueblo, Colo., who had no idea he would end up here at this home in this slum, and the young man got his thirty dollars.

“We are all connected.”

Connections all over

Venegas marveled at the trip and the insight he gained.

“This was a little mission trip,” Venegas said. “I’m just going to help a little school do a little thing, but then I’m connected to terrorism, which I think is the greatest threat to our global community.

“I get connected with the coming wars in our global scene over water. Then I get connected over the geopolitical strategy of the Chinese who are building roads all over the world so they can ship their goods and sell them to people.

“I end up in the home of a young man who is desperate for help and I am able to give it. I have this sense that I was supposed to go to the slum. I have no idea why. You just get these intuitive nudges. He’s a Christian. He’s an African. We are all connected. He’s my brother in the faith.”

Venegas said there was a lesson for him in this mission trip.

“It wasn’t so much about me helping the young man,” Venegas said. “He helped me out.

“What is the gift of me being in the slum? Generosity is an opportunity. When we are generous we are helping ourselves. The United States is one of the most generous countries around the world. But we are cutting back. This me-first political wave is hitting us. We cannot stop being involved with the world. It’s for our own good.

“When we help nations that are struggling, and I don’t mean the political stuff, I’m talking about human generosity, when we are all connected, we’re brothers and sisters. And God has blessed us so that the money I spend on my five cappuccinos provides a livelihood for a family.

“We’ve got to stay connected to the world. We’ve got to stay generous. We don’t see that, by cutting back, we are ruining our own genius . . . the genius of generosity.”

