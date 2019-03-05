Relationships across a person’s lifespan are exciting but can also be challenging. Life stressors can impact intimacy in different ways. As relationships progress and families are formed, couples share the responsibilities of raising children, taking care of the home and managing finances.

Older couples may find themselves facing challenges with intimacy after their children have grown up and people have retired. This can be due to physical changes or ailments, hormonal changes or low self-esteem regarding appearance. The side effects of medications being taken, complacency, and routines can all affect sexual relations.

STDs can be contracted at any age. Changing partners and experiencing same-sex relationships can put one at risk for contracting STDs no matter what stage of life you are in. Expand your knowledge and information of sexual health and healthy relationships by talking with your primary care provider, seeing a counselor, or visiting the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s clinic to speak with a nurses.

If you find yourself in a new sexual relationship or encounter, always wear a condom, use lubricant if needed, and consider STD testing. Signs and symptoms of STDs include, but are not limited to, burning with urination, abnormal discharge, and genital pain.

Currently, there is an increased incidence of all STDs, especially gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, and syphilis. Find more information at www.nia.nih.gov or www.CDC.gov.