Thirty women, each of whom has made a contribution to the quality of life in Pueblo, will be honored Friday when the Pueblo City-County Library District holds its 2019 Outstanding Women’s Banquet.

The event will take place at noon on the second floor of the Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

For more than three decades the library district has recognized the efforts of women in the community. Including this year’s honored list, the library district has honored 694 women over the years. Photos and brief bios of this year's honorees are listed on Page A11.

“It was part of our Women’s History Month celebration,” said Midori Clark, the library district’s director of community relations.

The event and its format have changed through the years. In 1986, a women’s history committee selected the honorees. That first year, 24 women were honored, Clark said, although there was no banquet. Another group of women were honored in 1987.

For reasons lost to history, the event did not take place in 1988 and 1989, but when it resumed, the event was bigger and better than ever, taking on the format that remains in place today.

“The Outstanding Women event re-emerged in 1990,” Clark said. “That when the selection was opened up to the community. Any individual or organization could nominate a woman, unlike the past where all the women were recognized through the women’s history committee.”

The luncheon developed and has grown because people want to celebrate the contributions of women to the community.

“The luncheon allowed the women to be recognized in front of a large group of people,” Clark said. “That’s what’s special about the event. Non-profits or individuals who wanted to recognize someone special, often didn’t have the forum to do it. The Outstanding Women’s event gives them that forum.”

Besides, Clark said, “It’s nice that we can collectively recognize all of the women. It’s an inspiring afternoon.”

Clark said women, living and dead, can be nominated.

“They had to live in Pueblo at some point in time,” Clark said.

The best part, Clark said, is seeing the women when they are presented with their award.

“People are so flattered and appreciative,” Clark said. “It’s really a special event.”

