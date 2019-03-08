Captain Marvel is here!

Marvel's first woman super hero film hits theaters today, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

"Captain Marvel" is set in 1995 and follows Danvers, a U.S. Air Force Pilot, who has flashbacks to her mysterious past.

When Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic battle between two alien races, Danvers joins an elite team of aliens called Starforce.

She becomes one of the galaxy's mightiest heroes.

The film is rated PG-13.

For Western enthusiasts, Vincent D'Onofrio's "The Kid" hits theaters today.

The film stars Ethan Hawke, Chris Pratt and Dane DeHaan and tells the story of a young boy who witnesses Billy the Kid's encounter with Sheriff Pat Garrett.

The film is rated R.

For more on the films, and showtimes, visit cinemark.com.

— Luke Lyons