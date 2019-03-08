Music at

Blo Back

Texas duo Satin Spar with Andrew Weathers and Connor Sorensen will perform from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Blo Back Gallery, 131 Spring St.

The duo combines electronics and synth music with brass instruments to create a unique, experimental sound.

For more information, visit blobackgallery.com.

PAG meeting

The Pueblo Art Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at its gallery in Mineral Palace Park. Members and guests are welcome and light refreshments will be served. There will be a presentation by Rose Starling, professional oil painter and instructor.

Trumpet recital

at CSU-Pueblo

James Lind, a member of the Otero Junior College music faculty, will present a free trumpet recital at Colorado State University-Pueblo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hoag Recital Hall.

The recital will feature classical and contemporary works by Farsch, Tull and Ewazen. Lind will collaborate with CSU-Pueblo's Timothy Hsu on violin and Zahari Metchkov on piano.

Draw club

session

The Pueblo Draw Club will hold a figure drawing session from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Steelworks Center of the West, East Abriendo Avenue and Canal Street. Cost is $15 or $10 with a student ID. For more information, call 406-4585.

Women of

the West

In celebration of Women's History Month, "Unconventional Women of the West" will take place at 7 p.m. March 14 in the Ryals Room of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Actors from The Legendary Ladies will portray Nettie Crook; Mary G. Harris, Dr. Susan Anderson, Alice Ramsey and Florence Lawrence. Each woman has a unique story that helped shape the Western United States.

The program is free and open to the public. Complimentary appetizers will be served.

For more information, call Sara Schwartz at 553-0220.

'Velvet Determination'

in Springs

Puebloan Cynthia Shaw will tell her story of moving to New York and pursuing her music and acting career at the Milllibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, from Thursday to March 17.

"Velvet Determinatin" will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, March 16 and at 2 p.m. on March 17.

Ticket prices are $18 or $25 and can be purchased at themat.org.