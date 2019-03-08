For fans of 90s alt rock, Live and Bush will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium on Aug. 3.

British rockers, Bush, formed in 1992 and had several hits in the 90s but truly hit mainstream success with the release of its 1994 album "Sixteen Stone."

Songs like "Glycerine," Machinehead," "Everything Zen," "Little Things" and "Comedown" highlighted the album, thrustring Bush to the heights of alt rock stardom.

Other notable tracks include 1999's "The Chemicals Between Us" and the 2001's "The Sound of Winter."

Live, an American rock band from Pennsylvania, hit the scene in 1984, but achieved success in 1991 with the single "Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)."

It was in 1994 that Live released its "Throwing Copper" album which featured the band's seminal hit "I Alone."

Other notable Live tracks include "The Dolphin's Cry," "Lightning Crashes," "All Over You" and "Selling the Drama."

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com today.

For the second-consecutive year, Dierks Bentley will bring his Seven Peaks Music Festival to Buena Vista.

Bentley will headline the festival which will also feature Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hund, Setep Canyon Rangers, The war and Treaty, Tenille Twones and Caylee Hammack.

Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio and Deana Carter will highlight Bentley's Love of 90's Country Music night.

The festival will take place over Labor Day weekend. Tickets are on sale beginning today.

For a complete lineup, and tickets, visit sevenpeaksfestival.com.

Announced this week: Dillon Francis, June 2, Red Rocks AXS.com; The Hollywood Vampires, May 14, Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com; Judah and the Lion, Aug. 13, Red Rocks, AXS.com; Slipknot, Aug. 6, Pepsi Center, altitudetickets.com; Dead Milkmen, June 1, Gothic Theatre, AXS.com,

