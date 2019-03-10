Scientific name: Panthera leo

Common name: African lion

Description: African lions are large members of the feline family that are well known as one of the top predators of Africa. Their coats are normally yellow-gold in color, which is a form of camouflage as they move through tall grasses to hunt. Males and females are sexually dimorphic, which means males are larger (between 350-550 pounds) and have a mane covering their neck, while females are slightly smaller (at 260-400 pounds). Lions are the only truly social cat. Females are responsible for finding food and will work together in order to take down larger prey items. Lions will eat almost any animal, but the primary sources of food are wildebeest, antelope, and zebra.

Range: Sub-Saharan Africa, which includes the southern edge of the Sahara all the way to the northern edge of South Africa. African lions are not found in the tropical forests found along the equator in Africa.

Habitat: African lions can withstand a variety of different habitats, including savannah woodlands and the Kalahari Desert; they seem to be most successful in areas that have thick brush, scrub, and grasses, as they are able to both hunt and den effectively.

Reproduction and rearing: Females reach sexual maturity at about 4 years of age while males reach maturity around age 5. Females are receptive to males for a few days at a time, several times a year unless they are already pregnant or nursing. Females tend to reproduce at the same time so that they are able to raise and defend cubs together. Litters are born after a 110-day gestation and can be between 1 and 6 cubs in size. Prior to giving birth, females will leave the pride and give birth to the cubs away from unrelated females and any males. This allows her to keep an eye on the cubs and defend them until they are old enough to rejoin the pride, a few weeks later. When young are born, they have brown rosettes on their coats, which fade as they mature. Cubs stay with their mothers for approximately 16 months.

Predators: The African lion has no natural predators. The largest threat that they face is from humans.

Lifespan: In the wild, males live 12 years while females live closer to 15 years. In captivity, lions usually live into their late teens or early 20’s.

Conservation Status: Vulnerable, as listed by IUCN Redlist. Poaching is a large threat to lions, as people kill them for sport. Additionally, African lions also conflict with farmers in Africa, killing livestock. Farmers will put out poisoned carcasses to kill lions or will shoot lions on sight.

