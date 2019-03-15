British folk ensemble Mumford & Sons will return to Colorado this summer.

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Fiddler's Green.

Formed in 2007, Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane have become one of the most successful folk bands of all time.

The group achieved mainstream success initially in 2009 with its album "Sigh No More."

The disc featured the breakout hit "Little Lion Man."

In 2012, Mumford & Sons released "Babel" featuring such hits as "I Will Wait" and "Hopeless Wanderer."

Tickets for the show are available at AXS.com.

Another Colorado favorite, Reel Big Fish, will return to the Centennial Sate on Aug. 3.

The ska and pop punk group will perform at the Ogden Theatre at 8 p.m.

Reel Big fish formed in 1991 and released its debut demo in 1992. The band achieved mainstream success with its 1996 single "Sell Out."

The band achieved more success in 1998 when it covered a-ha's "Take on Me." The song appeared on the soundtrack for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "BASEketball" along with another hit single "Beer."

Other notable songs by Reel Big Fish include "She Has a Girlfriend Now," "Where Have You Been?" and "Don't Start a Band."

Tickets are available at AXS.com.

Lastly, multi-platinum rhythm and blues group B2K will perform at the Pepsi Center at 8 p.m. May 23.

The group features Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B and formed in 2000.

The group disbanded more than 10 years ago, but their legacy has lived on.

The group is best known for tracks including "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Uh Huh," "What A Girl Wants," "Why I Love You" and "Girlfriend."

Tickets are available at altitudetickets.com.

Other concerts announced: Illenium, 6 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Red Rocks, AXS.com; August Alsina, 8 p.m. May 8, Gothic Theatre, AXS.com; What So Not, 8 p.m. May 11, Fillmore Auditorium, AXS.com; The Pineapple Theif, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, Gothic Theatre, AXS.com; Built to Spill, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre, AXS.com; August Burns Red, 7 p.m. July 6, Fillmore Auditorium, AXS.com; Nick Murphy and Chet Faker, 8 p.m. June 21, Ogden Theatre, AXS.com; Disclosure, 6:30 p.m. May 27, Red Rocks, AXS.com; Shinedown, 6:30 p.m. July 17, 1stBank Center, altitudeticketes.com; Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, 6 p.m. July 15, Red Rocks, AXS.com.