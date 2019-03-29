The March 9 sensory-friendly Children’s Playhouse Theatre performance of “Morgan’s Journey” set the stage for a showcase of elementary students’ artwork in the theater lobby before and after the show. All art on display was part of a drawing contest in which the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center and Pueblo School District 70 honored students from kindergarten through 5th grade who drew their own representations of either the best birthday present they could give or receive, or their best friend. Also awarded to the contest winners were complimentary tickets to see the performance - a captivating exploration of joyous yet challenging childhood experiences. This contest is part of a district-wide partnership with the Arts Center to encourage and reward creative-thinking which includes a “Kids Caught Being Creative” program.

The contest winners are:

Avondale Elementary: Miah Armijo (5th), Lidia Valdez-Leyva (4th), Esmerelda Torres-Navarrete (2nd), Lacie McClure (2nd), Margarita H. Gallegos (1st)

Beulah School of Natural Sciences: Cloey Campbell (5th), Collin Drummond (2nd), Loa Wieser (1st), Matthew Yunker (K)

Cedar Ridge Elementary: Leilah Wells (5th), Taylor Snell (4th), Gianna Eimer (3rd), Jacelen Montoya (2nd), Brody Olsen (1st), Isabella Overbey (K)

Desert Sage Elementary: Lilliana Henderson (4th), Moriah Janik (3rd), Elizabeth Medina (4th), Henry Harshman (3rd), Lilly Tobin (1st)

Liberty Point Elementary: Dallas Brown (4th), Ella Simpson (4th), Aiyana Breceda (3rd), Colton Bastian (2nd), Alivia Valencia (1st)

North Mesa Elementary: James Rothbaum (5th), Vanessa Mendoza (5th), Blake Parker (5th), De’Sean Hassler (5th), Allison Plinske (1st)

Prairie Winds Elementary: Kylee Giconi (3rd), Elizabeth Carter (3rd), Brody Sandoval (3rd), Samantha Carmical (3rd), Zarah Zenner (3rd)

Rye Elementary: Hannah Jones (5th), Miriam Peterson (3rd), McKenze Berkley (2nd), Magdalena J. Thomas (1st)

Sierra Vista Elementary: Mikayla Ramos (5th), Hayden George (5th), Isabel Miranda (5th), Cierra Chacon (3rd), Addalyn Kuhn (2nd)

South Mesa Elementary: Lillie Mercado (3rd), Jack Mandarich (3rd), Leni Ferry (3rd), Joe Daurio (3rd), Campbell Bowen (3rd)

Vineland Elementary: Zach Guerrero (5th), Emilee Bryant (4th), Tristan Trujillo (4th), Avery Genova (3rd), Grace Eastman (2nd), Aubrey Vialpando (1st)

— Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center