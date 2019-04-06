Christians celebrate Palm Sunday as a day of welcoming, a day when crowds threw down palm branches in Jesus’ path as he entered triumphantly into Jerusalem. The congregation at Pueblo’s First Presbyterian Church will celebrate Palm Sunday, too, with a welcoming service of its own.

The church will hold a special worship service, called Access Worship, for those with special or developmental needs and their families at 4:30 p.m. on April 14. The church service is open to families of all denominations.

This type of worship service is believed to be the first of its kind in the area, church officials said.

First Presbyterian plans to hold the service once a month. The 4:30 p.m. time was chosen to avoid conflict with Sunday services at other churches, so that more families all across the city could attend.

Rev. Ben Keller, pastor at First Presbyterian, was one of the key individuals behind the formation of the service.

“Families with special needs members need a safe environment,” Keller said. “Two out of three families that have someone with special needs in the family have left the church because it is not welcoming to those with limitations.”

Keller had no blueprint for the service, just a feeling that a different type of service was needed. The goal falls in line with First Presbyterian's mission of being a place of "hospitality, healing and hope."

“Many churches, including ours, try to be inclusive of those with special needs,” Keller said. “We offer hearing assisted devices, large print bulletins.”

While that’s a step in the right direction, Keller realized it wasn’t enough. He wanted more, so he reached out to his church members and to the community.

“We are building something from the ground up,” Keller said. “Something totally designed for those with special needs.”

The church contacted parents with special needs and professionals who work with those with special needs and disabilities. The church also contacted special education teachers and a variety of others for input. Most important, the church talked to individuals with special needs and sought their thoughts, as well.

“Lots of times, churches will do something for a particular community,” Keller said. “The key word here is ‘for.’ We’re trying to do this with the special needs community. We invite and involve those with special needs in all aspects of development, planning and execution.”

Special needs challenges

Sara Peaslee’s 15-year-old son William has Autism Spectrum Disorder. The Peaslee family has experienced the looks and the comments of others. That’s one of the reasons why Peaslee has been heavily involved in the creation and formation of the service.

“In traditional worship services, you typically need to be quiet at certain times. There is singing at certain times,” Peaslee said. “Sometimes people with special needs bodies and brains won’t let them do that.

“I remember when William was little, just really praying on the way to wherever we were going to worship that people would understand that he had special needs, that he would be quiet during the service. For my son that was quite a challenge.”

Some individuals have developmental, physical or special needs that are obvious. With autism, however, often it’s not obvious. That can cause problems.

“People just think your child is misbehaving,” Peaslee said. “That can be very difficult. I’ve had positive experiences at church. I’ve also had experiences where people would say things, like, ‘You need to take him out.’”

Eventually, families get to the point to which Keller alluded.

“I know families that just opted out,” Peaslee said. “It’s easier not to come because your child is going to be noisy or is going to walk around whenever they want to.”

While the Peaslees attend First Presbyterian, William’s worship services are held at home, Peaslee said. The new service will give the Peaslee family, that also includes husband Jeremiah and their youngest son Max, 13, an opportunity to worship together at church, along with other families who choose to participate.

One of Peaslee’s ideas when she came to First Presbyterian was to create a support group for those with special needs.

Peaslee didn’t realize that Keller was no stranger to those with special needs. His brother-in-law has developmental disabilities and two of his nephews have Autism Spectrum Disorder. Keller also is a former chaplain at the Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.

One day, Keller mentioned to Peaslee that creating a service for those with special needs had been on his heart for a long time.

“I took that as a sign that God had brought us together,” Peaslee said.

A relaxed service

Peaslee said the format will be similar to a regular worship service, but more relaxed.

“There will be a time of greeting one another, just like you would at any church service,” Peaslee said. “We’ll have music. We’ve been talking with families, asking if their kids have trouble with noises. So, we’ll have music that is softer. A lot of the music will be songs you will learn at summer camp. Songs that you sing in Sunday school.

“The sermon will be much more interactive than a normal sermon. We will have discussion during the sermon.”

Keller said the service will be held in the Fellowship Hall because it is more accessible to those with handicaps.

“We will move tables and create an open space where anybody can be up front,” Peaslee said. “We’ll have flannel boards and toys. We’ll probably have a craft or some kind of manipulative that will be a response to the sermon.

“Afterwards, we’ll have a meal. We’ll talk with families and have fellowship time.”

Leap of faith

Keller and Peaslee admit they aren’t sure what to expect. They’re asking families who are interested in attending to contact them to give them an idea of the size of the gathering.

“We aren’t sure how this will be received,” Peaslee said. “We just want to try it. If something doesn’t work, we’ll try something else.”

Keller and Peaslee are committed to developing the service for special needs individuals. They realize it may take time to get it established, for word to get out about the service. It also may take time for families with special needs individuals to feel comfortable enough to come.

Developing a trust and comfort level with the families and those with special or developmental needs, is one of the key aims of the program.

Peaslee said the service could expand into support groups.

“I’d love to see a special needs youth group,” Peaslee said. “It will depend on what the community wants.”

If the majority of the group is made up of younger children, the service will be more like Sunday school. If the makeup is mostly older youth, the format will be geared for them.

Peaslee said the effort is worth it.

“I learn so much about God from my son,” Peaslee said. “I wonder if other families are learning things like that.”

The service will provide participating families with a forum to talk about questions like the one Peaslee posed, and many others, all the while doing something they haven’t felt comfortable doing for a while: Going to church — as a family.

mspence@chieftain.com, @MSpenceSpts