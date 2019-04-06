This is the midway point of Lent, which for Eastern Christians involves a celebration of the Cross. Right now, a florally decorated cross rests in the midst of every Orthodox church, just as it also should rest (though often without any flowers) in the middle of our lives.

It occurs to me that when Eastern and Western Christians contemplate the Cross, we often contemplate different things — or perhaps the same thing, differently.

For Western Christians (more so Protestants that Catholics), the Cross is generally a symbol of vicarious victory. It represents something Christ has already accomplished, which — if we have faith in it — releases us from the curse of sin and grants us a place in Paradise.

Such emphasis on the Cross as accomplished fact claimed through faith leads to the need for a systematic understanding of the process whereby Christ’s death releases us from condemnation.

A foremost example would be penal substitutionary atonement: that Christ pays the debt of our sin to the Father, who’s often conceived as a medieval feudalistic lord so far above our rank that only the death of an equal (His Son) can satisfy the affront caused by Adam’s rebellion.

Christ’s death thus substitutes for ours, and settles our account with the Father. This, along with the older theory of Christ being a ransom paid to the Devil for our release, is largely foreign to Eastern Christianity. Some aspects are even antithetical.

But what’s the alternative? That’s a good question I’ve been asked by many converts and inquirers over the years, who are sometimes frustrated that Orthodoxy doesn’t seem to offer a systematic response.

Perhaps the best we can do is from St. Gregory the Theologian, a fourth-century bishop who said Christ didn’t die to pay any ransom to the Devil, or suffer the Father’s wrath. He died to enter death and destroy it from within.

For Gregory, and Eastern Christians, the concept of participation is important. Just as Christ enters life to restore our life, He descends into death to destroy death. There’s a poetry here that defies systematics.

The practical application of such participatory language is that the Cross is more than vicarious, if it’s truly to be our victory — or (at least) that true faith in Jesus’ victory requires more than intellectual assent or emotional gratitude.

For Eastern Christians, contemplation of the Cross involves asceticism — self-denial, and acceptance of life’s hardships as opportunities to suffer with Christ and grow spiritually.

At Orthodox baptisms, one tradition has the priest immerse the candidate’s cross in the water before giving it to them, and saying, “If any man would come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Mt. 16:24).

To truly contemplate the Cross means to participate in Jesus’ victory by crucifying our flesh with its desires. And in so doing, we hope to reap benefits not only “when we die,” but here and now, through lives transformed.

