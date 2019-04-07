Personally, the 1990s is a decade best left to the dustbin of my (Jon) memory. With the loss of both parents and other tragedies, there wasn’t much joy and light: with the exception of music, which provided a much needed glimmer of joy and stability. And so here are the top-10 records that served, as much as they could, as the “Personal Jesus” in my time of need, with responses from Luke:

Jon: “Dirt,” Alice in Chains. So it seems I wasn’t the only one mired in the muck. This classic from 1992 is at once dark and melodic, haunting and soothing, sludgy and beautiful. Kicking off with “Them Bones,” a grinding reminder of mortality, the disc’s downward spiral continues with the self explanatory ballad “Down in a Hole; “Would?,” a tribute to Andrew Wood, yet another great musician lost to drugs; “Angry Chair,” a sad recounting of parental abuse; and the hallmark: “Rooster,” guitarist Jerry Cantrell’s salute to his father, a combat infantryman in Vietnam. Forget the 90s, this is one of rock music’s greatest albums period.

Luke: Of the 90s grunge bands, Alice in Chains is probably my least favorite. I’d much rather listen to Nirvana’s “Nevermind” or anything by Pearl Jam. That said. Alice in Chains has endured and continued to tour and produce new music. Kudos to surviving post-grunge.

Jon: “Violator,” Depeche Mode. A big record for me and the band. Like all of this historic quartet’s best work, this 1990 prize was an immaculately woven tapestry of salvation, darkness, betrayal, lust and intimacy. “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence,” “Policy of Truth” and “World in My Eyes” are the big four, and they proved to be the soothing cushion during many a dark night of the soul.

Luke: “Personal Jesus” is one of the best songs of the 90s. My favorite tune off this disc is “Policy of Truth” (a policy that I wish some people would institute themselves — wink, wink). You cannot go wrong with ANY Depeche Mode album. “Violator” is up there with the band’s best. I wish I would have put this on my list!

Jon: “The Downward Spiral,” Nine Inch Nails. If the title isn’t clear enough, rest assured that Trent Reznor was no stranger to the polar opposite of the bright side of life. From 1994, a perfect melding of industrial music, existentialism and pop sensibilities, this groundbreaking release is rife with legendary tracks, including “March of the Pigs,” the big MTV hit “Closer,” the morose ballad “Hurt” and “Piggy,” which reflects the macabre fact that a lot of this record was made in the infamous Manson Family murder house in Hollywood. Not for the faint of heart or those prone to the valley of sadness, believe me.

Luke: Like Depeche Mode, I really don’t think you can go wrong with NIN, or Trent Reznor. Reznor has also scored some of the best soundtracks in recent years, including “Social Network” and “Gone Girl.” I dig Nine Inch Nails’ melding of rock and electronic music with such dark themes. This disc almost made my list, just barely finishing outside the top-10.

Jon: “Fear of a Black Planet,” Public Enemy. Chuck D and company started the decade with a revolutionary bang, following up the career-making “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” with this incendiary blast of pull-no-punches controlled chaos in 1990. The inflammatory to some “Welcome to the Terrordome” remains one of the strongest and most significant singles of all time, with the get-your-fist-in-the air “Fight the Power” close behind. Here, we also get “911 is a Joke,” delivered by Flavor Flav, and “Burn Hollywood Burn,” with Ice Cube and Big Daddy Kane as guest legends.

Luke: Here’s one I missed on my list! This album has so many important, socially charged tracks of all time. Chuck D is still a vigilant activist today, writing politically topical lyrics for The Prophets of Rage. Public Enemy’s influence would reach far into the hip hop scene of the 90s and 2000s, motivating artists like Nas, Q-Tip, Mos Def and Talib Kweli to use music as a platform to inspire change and critical thought.

Jon: “Vitalogy,” Pearl Jam. The record that people who don’t even like Pearl Jam can dig. From 1994, this is the band at its most diverse and experimental, with driving rockers countered by more traditional ballads. Of course, I favor the former, with “Spin the Black Circle,” a nod to the 45 singles of old, leading the charge. More melodic and radio-friendly are the fantastic “Corduroy,” “Better Man” and “Immortality.” I don’t always listen to Pearl Jam, but when I do, it’s this.

Luke: Of the Seattle grunge acts to hit the scene in the 90s, Pearl Jam is by far my favorite. Eddie Vedder (a fellow Cubs fan) doesn’t get the credit for songwriting that Kurt Cobain does, but he deserves it. Pearl Jam is also one of the few grunge bands to survive the era, mostly due to the band’s ability to adapt and experiment as evident on ”Vitalogy.” However, I still think 1991’s “Ten” is a better album. “Even Flow,” “Jeremy” and “Alive” are some of the band’s best work.

Jon: “Automatic for the People,” REM. Released to great acclaim in 1992, this consistently powerful album launched no less than six singles, ranging from the heart-tugging “Everybody Hurts” to the somber “Drive” to the wistful “Man on the Moon” to my personal favorite “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite.” Although not a single, “Ignoreland,” a biting jab at the failure of trickle-down economics, is not only the best cut overall but one of REM’s greatest creations.

Luke: I believe REM is one of the most-overrated alt acts of the 1990s. Yes, I love “It’s the End of the World As We Know It” and “Losing my Religion,” but that’s the extent of my interest with the Michael Stipe led group. “Everybody Hurts” is way too whiny for me (and that’s saying something coming from a dude who admittedly likes some emo music!). I just can’t get into REM, sorry.

Jon: “Aenima,” Tool. The record that solidified Tool as a true force of nature and one of the most powerful rock acts going. Like all Tool records, this one is as deep as the Pacific Ocean Maynard James Keenan wishes would swallow up Los Angeles on the anthemic title track. It’s that song, the most vitriolic rant against a city and culture ever, that anchors this 1996 release, although “H,” “Pushit,” “Stinkfist” and “Forty Six & 2” give it the cryptic texture that makes this truly indispensable.

Luke: I’ll argue that 1993’s “Undertow” is a better album with songs like “Sober” and another one that I can’t print in a family friendly paper. That said, you really can’t go wrong with any Tool album, or most of A Perfect Circle’s discography for that matter. Maynard James Keenan is a musical genius as far as I’m concerned and Tool is one of the most unique and odd-sounding rock groups of all time. As I’m typing this, the tuned-down bassline of “Sober” is on an endless loop in my head.

Jon: “The La’s,” The La’s. If you’ve ever heard the flowery and jangly” There She Goes” on a movie soundtrack, or as covered most famously by Sixpence None the Richer, well, that’s the La’s. When this came out in 1990, rock journalists rightly heralded this as a second coming of another famous band from Liverpool. Together with the transcendent "Timeless Melody” and the jaunty “Son of a Gun,” this self titled platter is nothing short of classic, ranked by Oasis chief Noel Gallagher as one of his favorite 13 records ever. Tragically, the band never released another studio record.

Luke: I really want to know WHERE she’s going? Sure, she’s going there again, but where? “There She Goes” is one of the most catchy, stuck-in-your-head tunes of the last 30 years, but beyond that I don’t think the group has a truly great song. If we were compiling a top-10 list of singles, sure, the La’s are deserving, but I can’t put the entire disc on this list.

Jon: “Never Mind the Mainstream: The Best of MTV's 120 Minutes, Volume 1.” Although I might be fudging the rules regarding “greatest hits” records appearing on this list, I just couldn’t resist including this. For anyone fortunate enough to have viewed “120 Minutes” in all its alternative, cutting-edge glory, this 1991 cassette opened my eyes to an entirely new and magic world of music too cool for school. With masterworks by Soul Asylum, XTC, Mission UK, Stone Roses, Julian Cope, World Party, Modern English and more, this stakes it claim as one of the best compilations ever, with “Volume 2” a stone’s throw behind.

Luke: This album also features Red Hot Chili Peppers’ cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” — one of the best rock covers of the last 30 years. However, I don’t know if this compilation disc should be on a top-10 list. There are some great songs on the disc, but I don’t know that it’s better than some other seminal 90s albums.

Jon: “Check Your Head,” The Beastie Boys. From 1992, this eclectic merging of hip hop, rap, punk, alternative rock and psychedelica amply demonstrated the trio’s growth as artists and songwriters. The big hits, of course, were the boomin “Pass the Mic” and the out-of-the-box greatness of “So What’cha Want,” with support from “Jimmy James,” a supposed ode to Hendrix, “Time for Livin,” a Sly Stone cover reimagined as a skate-punk banger, and my favorite, "Professor Booty.” On that track, the late great Adam Yauch completely obliterated MC Serch from 3rd Bass in one of the most revered diss verses in hip hop history. “And one big oaf, who's faker than plastic; a dictionary definition of the word spastic; You should have never started something that you couldn't finish, cause writin' rhymes to me is like Popeye to spinach.” Ouch.

Luke: The Beastie Boys are legends. You’ll find no argument here, nor would you had you selected 1994’s “Ill Communication” featuring the classic “Sabotage” or 1998’s “Hello Nasty” featuring “Intergalactic” and “Body Movin.’” The Beastie Boys are still relevant today, and still a huge influence on hip hop and rap. You cannot go wrong with these boys from Brooklyn.

