Easter egg hunt

today in Bessemer

Full Force Ministries will sponsor an Egg Hunt Treasure from 1-3 p.m. today at Bessemer Park, 843 W. Northern Ave.

There will be snacks, games and prizes for kids ages 1-12.

If the weather is bad, the event will take place at Full Force Ministries Church, 1101 Cedar St.

Contact 719-369-1638 for more information.

K of C to host

Sunday breakfast

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 9456 will host its monthly breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 1145 S. Aspen Road in Blende.

Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, green chile, coffee, juice drink and fruit.

Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 6 years old.

The Ladies Auxiliary will also be having a craft and bake sale at this breakfast.

Palms and pasta

at St. Pius X Church

St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3130 Morris Ave., will hold its 26th annual Palms and Pasta Dinner from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the church hall.

The meal will include pasta and homemade meatballs, Italian tossed salad, rolls and butter, beverages and dessert, and can be eaten in or taken out.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 years of age and under and may be purchased at the door or at the church office.

The event will also include a silent auction with a variety of unique items and Easter cookie trays for sale. For more information, call 719-542-4264.

Healing properties

of CBD presentation

Richard Berry, executive manger with Changing the Future Outcome and owner of ColoradoCBDwholesale.com, will present a few informative videos on cannabidiol or CBD along with testimonials on what CBD is and the benefits many are experiencing from the amazing phytonutrient derived from the hemp plant from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Inner Peace, 740 W. 15th St.

All your questions are welcome. For additional information call 719-543-2274.

Movie night at

Grace Bible Church

Grace Community Bible Church, 1405 25th Lane, will host a movie night beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The movie is free. There also will food and fellowship.

For additional information, call 766-0503

“Tunes ‘n Tales:

Easter" on Sunday

Lupe Gutierrez, in conjunction with Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Ministers, will present “Tunes ‘n Tales: Easter” at 7 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 University Circle.

“Tunes ‘n Tales: Easter” will feature musicians, singers and storytellers from the Pueblo area performing sacred and secular Holy Week/Easter tunes and sharing Easter tales. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering will be collected.

For additional information, call the church office, 561-8031.

Abundant Life to

show 'Restored'

Abundant Life Ministries, 1001 Constitution Rd., will present the drama production "Restored — the Story of Forgiveness and Redemption" April 19, 20 and 21.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 546-1522.

Agape hosting

Bible studies

Agape Fellowship will host a pair of Bible study groups on Friday.

A seniors 60-plus Bible study group will meet at 1 p.m. at 26 Briargate Terrace.

A Young Adults Hangout (ages 19-35) will be held at 6 p.m. at 3 Paladin Court.

Free breakfast

for veterans

Luis Valerio will share on the opening of, and recent activities at Pike's Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs. This is the cemetery for local veterans, when Lake Avenue Baptist Church holds its monthly Veteran's Appreciation Breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 20 at the church, 1345 Lake Ave.

The free monthly breakfast for veterans and their families is the church's way to thank them for their service. There will be information about other local resources for veterans. We welcome any who wish to help us honor our veterans.

Please call 542-0113 for more information or if you need a ride.

6th annual Egg Hunt

to be held April 20

Pueblo Christian Center will host its Sixth annual Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. at Lea Gonzales Park (the soccer fields at the corner of Lehigh Avemue and Pueblo Boulevard.

The event will include 20,000 eggs, prizes, bounce houses and appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Bunny for all children ages 12 and under.

Sky divers from High Sky Adventures will be delivering golden eggs to the field to kick off the festivities.

Egg hunts will be held for several age groups, 0-3, 4-7, 7-9 and 10-12. There also will be a special hunt for special needs children.

Items for the Religion briefs column may be submitted to life@chieftain.com. They cannot be taken over the telephone. The deadline is noon Thursday.

— Compiled by Mike Spence