CANON CITY — With unparalleled views and spiritual fellowship, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is set to host its annual Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. April 21.

The free service will be held on the South rim of the park located at 4238 County Road 3A 12 miles west of Canon City. Visitors can walk across the bridge to the service area or take a shuttle ride which will be available until 6:20 a.m. at the main gate, according to Peggy Gair, bridge spokeswoman.

Cowboy Preacher Grant Adkisson, will deliver the message, “Who Killed Jesus.” Adkisson travels throughout the U.S. hosting Bible conferences and preaching at rodeos.

The hour-long event also will feature music by Jamie Bennett of the musical group His Witness. A free will offering will be collected to benefit Loaves and Fishes, a ministry which serves the needy of Fremont County.

Free coffee and hot cocoa will be served before the service. Gates will open at 5:30 a.m. and the sunrise is expected at 6:17 a.m., Gair said.

Seating will be provided for 400 visitors and patrons are encouraged to dress warmly and bring blankets.

