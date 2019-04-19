Chuck Conway’s art resonates more on an emotional and spiritual level rather than an intellectual level.

That’s done on purpose by the Pueblo artist, whose show “Renascence Archology” is on display at the Blo Back Gallery, 131 Spring St., until April 28.

The show features Conway’s paintings, sculptures, photographs, object art and found art.

“Renascence Archology” is Conway’s first Pueblo show, though he’s shown in galleries and art houses elsewhere.

“I’ve had success mainly selling privately,” Conway said. “I haven’t really gone the gallery route. I’m an artist that’s been active for a long. I’ve never shown in Pueblo before.”

Conway is a studio-taught artist who, through his years of work, never developed a signature style.

Instead, Conway’s work is eclectic as he works in a variety of media.

“A lot of artists get stuck in a rut and do the same thing over-and-over,” he said. “I didn’t want to do that. So, I didn’t go with a single-line approach to my art.”

Conway has been an artist most of his life. His experience with found art and object art began when he was just a kid.

“When I was really young, I’d drag stuff home and mess around and put stuff together,” Conway said. “Growing up in the Southwest, things take a long time to devolve. I took an interest in steel and how it would rust.

“I found it really beautiful.”

As Conway developed his art, he began working in a studio with a production facility. However, the older he grew the more he developed a philosophy geared toward doing art on his kitchen table or in a more industrial setting.

“I got rid of my studio,” he said. “If I can’t do it on a pair of sawhorses or a kitchen table, I’m not really interested in it.”

He takes an abstract approach with photos as well.

In the dark room he strips his photos.

“I torture the photo,” he said. “I strip away all the emotion. Instead of painting in the dark room, I let the dark room paint the photograph, Then, I go back in and paint over it if I want to.”

The Pueblo-born artist doesn’t seek to invoke intellectual thought with any of his art. Rather, Conway hopes his art touches on a more personal level.

Conway said his art doesn’t require an education or a deep understanding of the craft.

“My art doesn’t invoke a lot of thought, it inspires more contemplation,” he said. “That’s the whole basis of why I do it. It’s not anything representational. It hits more on a spiritual, vitriol level than the intellectual level.”

Seeing people’s emotional interest piqued while viewing his art is Conway’s favorite part of the gallery experience.

It’s his way of contributing to the artistic community.

“The spiritual impact of art is universal,” he said. “I create art that, when you look at it, you have an experience. It defines a higher state of existence when you view the art and actually are able to interact with it personally and spiritually.”

Blo Back Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. To set up private appointments, call 970-749-1211.

For more information, visit blobackgallery.com.

llyons@chieftain.com; @luke_lyons14