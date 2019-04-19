The sixth edition of Pueblo Has Talent will once again afford adults and youngsters with unique gifts and talents the opportunity to take home a share of $8,000 in prize money.

Modeled after the TV show "America's Got Talent," the three-weekend competition was created by Jesse Sena as a family friendly way to expose, and reward, the region's immense talent pool.

The preliminary round will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 27 in front of JC Penney, inside The Pueblo Mall. Walk-up registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is no pre-registration or fee but sign-up is on a first-come, first serve basis, with only a limited amount of spots. For contestants under the age of 18, parental written consent is required.

Contestants, who do not have to be Pueblo residents, will be given three minutes to perform. Live instruments are permitted and those who will perform to prerecorded music should bring it on a compact disc or thumb drive.

A panel of judges will advance the top 50 performers to the semi-finals, with notification to be given a few days after the preliminary round.

The semi-final round is slated for 3 p.m. May 4 at Pueblo East High School Auditorium. Both a panel of judges and the live audience will have a chance to vote for the 25 best performers, who will be given three-and-a-half minutes to perform.

The finals will start at 3 p.m. May 11 at the East Auditorium. Again, the judges and audience will vote for the top three performers, who will be given four minutes to perform and potentially earn $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000, the top three prize awards.

Prior to the finals, the final 25 will have access to a judges workshop, where feedback and advice will be given. Free hairstyling services will be provided by salon owner Marissa Tripp and team.

This year's celebrity judges include Tenth Judicial District Chief Judge Deborah Eyler, and Pueblo musical artists Earl Poteet (Wallace Cotton), Rob Smith and Linda Ransom, and Pueblo City Schools (D60) board member Taylor Voss.

"Any act that’s presentation is found to be inappropriate and offensive will not be permitted to participate and/or the performance will be stopped," said Sena. "Also, previous first place winners who won two consecutive years are not permitted to participate. Contestants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult/guardian."

For information, call 671-5451 or write southerncoloradocc@hotmail.com.

