Resurrection is a difficult thing to explain. Just ask the authors of the gospel of Mark. Unsatisfied with the original ending, later editors added a longer ending in an attempt to bring closure to a story that ends, seemingly unsatisfactorily, with a young man in a white robe in an otherwise empty tomb.

There are a few different ways that resurrection is described in the Gospels — different ways that resurrection is experienced and the resurrected Jesus recognized.

In Luke it is by sharing a meal. Two people are walking back home from Jerusalem when they encounter a stranger who has apparently not heard that Jesus was killed. They invite the stranger to dinner, and recognize Jesus when he breaks the bread to share.

In John, Mary is by Jesus’ tomb in the garden and sees a stranger she thinks he might have taken Jesus’ body. When the stranger calls her name, she recognizes the “risen” Jesus.

The writer of Matthew tells us that where two or more are gathered, Jesus will be, too.

Another beautiful description comes from Paul in his letter to the Corinthians (1 Corinthians 15:35-53). Using a farming metaphor borne from his agrarian society, Paul uses the planting of a seed to explain resurrection. He writes that the planted seed “dies” and then God raises it in a body that God has chosen. The following 15or so verses are, to me, some of the most beautiful written by the Apostle.

The main thing about resurrection is its all-encompassing love. A quote often attributed to Frederick Buechner is, "Resurrection means the worst thing is never the last thing." Through the resurrection of Jesus, God demonstrates God’s ultimate expression of love to counter what was an ultimate act of violence.

And the love that makes resurrection possible is presented in the stories in different ways. Gathering together in community, allowing God to transform us, listening to what God is calling us to be — all of these are ways that we can participate in resurrection here and now.

Taking a cue from Paul, we can follow the way of Jesus and “die” to our selfishness and greed and lust for power and money and our fears — and let God raise us anew, shaping us into the people that God would have us be.

In community with one another, we can make God’s love visible. In deep listening to, and for, God, we can be better able to follow God’s will.

Jesus’ message is most often about love — love of God, love for our neighbor. The two are interlinked and one is inextricable from the other. Our Easter Sunday resurrection story is that ultimately that transforming love wins.

This Easter season, I pray that all of us can experience a deep transformation, and see the miracle of resurrection all around us. May we all carry the message of peace with us where ever we go, becoming visible examples of God’s love and hope for everyone around us.

