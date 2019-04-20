Food for the

needy giveaway

St. Peter's Pantry at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 3939 W. Pueblo Blvd., will be giving rice and beans packets to those in need in front of the church from 9-10 a.m. today.

Easter Egg hunt

in Pueblo West

The second annual Christ Church Easter Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. today at the church, 1099 S. McCulloch Blvd. West.

There will be Easter egg hunts for pre-kindergarten; kindergarten and first grade; second and third grade; fourth and fifth grade; as well as an Easter egg hunt for special needs youngsters of all ages.

Special prize eggs will be placed in each hunt with the one who finds it winning a new scooter. The prize egg in the special needs hunt will be a gift card to Walmart.



There will be an inflatable slide, popcorn and lemonade, games and a drawing for two Easter baskets.



For more information, call Bryan Kelsen 719 406-1331

Abundant Life to

show 'Restored'

Abundant Life Ministries, 1001 Constitution Rd., will present the drama production "Restored — the Story of Forgiveness and Redemption" today and Sunday.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 546-1522.

Free breakfast

for veterans

Luis Valerio will share on the opening of, and recent activities at Pike's Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs. This is the cemetery for local veterans, when Lake Avenue Baptist Church holds its monthly Veteran's Appreciation Breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. today at the church, 1345 Lake Ave.

The free monthly breakfast for veterans and their families is the church's way to thank them for their service. There will be information about other local resources for veterans. We welcome any who wish to help us honor our veterans.

Please call 542-0113 for more information or if you need a ride.

6th annual Egg Hunt

to be held today

Pueblo Christian Center will host its Sixth annual Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. today at Lea Gonzales Park (the soccer fields at the corner of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard).

The event will include 20,000 eggs, prizes, bounce houses and appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Bunny for all children ages 12 and under.

Sky divers from High Sky Adventures will be delivering golden eggs to the field to kick off the festivities.

Egg hunts will be held for several age groups, 0-3, 4-7, 7-9 and 10-12. There also will be a special hunt for special needs children.

Mozart's 'Requiem'

to be performed

The Valley Community Chorus will perform Mozart's "Requiem," a High Mass sun in Latin, at 7 p.m. May 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Conejos.

Requiem is one of the most performed and beloved masterworks in choral music, as well as a moving setting of the canonic "Mass for the Dead."

Joining the 40-person choir and accompanist Caleb Clark, are four professional vocal soloists from New Mexico.

Tickets are $5 for the general public and free for students with ID and Adams State University students and faculty members.

Proceeds go to scholarships and awards to promising young San Luis Valley singers and instrumentalists.

Bus chartered

for ordination

A bus has been chartered from St. Francis Xavier Parish, 1725 Spruce St., on May 5 to attend the 25th anniversary of ordination for the Rev. Uju Okeahialam.

The bus will leave at 8 a.m. to arrive in time for the celebration of Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Alamosa.

A reception will follow the Mass.

The bus is scheduled to leave from Alamosa at 3:30 p.m., arriving in Pueblo about 5:30 p.m.

A roundtrip ticket is $30. For more information and/or reservations, call 719-369-1694.

Items for the Religion briefs column may be submitted to life@chieftain.com. They cannot be taken over the telephone. The deadline is noon Thursday.

— Compiled by Mike Spence