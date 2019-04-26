The Pueblo Symphony Orchestra will close its 90th season with a little “Rach and Roll.”

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hoag Recital Hall on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

Joining the symphony is CSU-Pueblo professor and classically trained pianist ZaharI Metchkov.

Metchkov was born in Sofia, Bulgaria and has quite a remarkable journey to teaching at CSU-Pueblo.

“It’s certainly not your typical life story,” Metchkov wrote in an email. “My journey as a musician began at prep music classes for kids age five and six. Those days were filled with singing, clapping, rhythms, developing our musical ear and making first contact with the keyboard.”

The pianist continued his musical pursuits from there, and was accepted into the National School of Music in Sofia.

He’d spend 12 years at the school, honing his skills.

“I was kept busy practicing every day and catching the hour-long , one-way bus ride to my music school,” he wrote. “Each one of my music teachers graciously passed their knowledge, musically building us note-by-note.”

Afterward, Metchkov attended the Cleveland Institute of Music where he would put his 12 years of training to good use.

Metchkov would go on to graduate as valedictorian of his class before completing his master’s degree.

After 20 years of professional training in school, he applied at CSU-Pueblo.

“Here we are today, 6,000 miles away,” Metchkov wrote.

Metchkov will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op. 18” alongside PSO.

Long before Metchkov could perform Rachmaninoff’s work, he was familiar with the significance and beauty of his work.

“Rachmaninoff is one of those composers who teases young pianists through their first years of study with its dazzling passages and wondrous harmonies,” Metchkov wrote. “I have taken my time, you might say, enjoying his etudes, piano sonata and magical works for two pianos.”

After Rachmaninoff’s “First Symphony” were met with unfavorable reviews, the composer became depressed.

After seeking help from a therapist, he was motivated to produce more music.

“The second piano concerto occupies a pivotal point in Rachmaninoff’s output,” Metchkov wrote. “The second concerto is the first piece he published after his recovery and dedicated it to his therapist.”

Metchkov hopes audiences appreciate the work as much as he does.

He’s looking forward to sharing the experience with those in attendance Sunday.

“The Rachmaninoff concerto generously bestows its gifts to the audience with its lush melodies, exciting climaxes and subtle nuances,” he wrote.

PSO will also perform Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.”

Metchkov wrote that he believes the concert is the perfect way to cap the symphony’s 90th season.

“The Rite of Spring is still as exciting and fresh as when it was premiered in 1913,” he wrote. “Personally, to me it one of my favorite pieces, and my only regret is that the composer did not seek the service of the piano in its orchestration.

“This grand composition is a tremendous finale to the Pueblo Symphony’s 90th season.”

Tickets are $35 or $5 for students with ID prior to the performance.

For more information, visit pueblosymphony.org.

