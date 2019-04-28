Part of the Pueblo Zoo’s conservation mission means growing its own population.

Recently, the zoo has done that with the birth of African penguin chick Duckie and African painted dog pup JT.

The zoo’s two newest editions help increase zoo populations worldwide, further education to help with global conservation efforts and part of the proceeds from visitors coming to visit Duckie and JT go toward groups working around the world to help save endangered animals.

Keepers at the zoo divert extra attention to the newborns, ensuring that they’ll grow up to be viable parts of the zoo community.

The Pueblo Zoo’s staff comes together as a team to make sure youngsters like Duckie and JT have everything they need, all while maintaining the animal’s connections to its parents and living groups.

So far, Duckie and JT have developed perfectly.

Both are healthy and growing fast.

And, both are equally adorable.

DUCKIE

The staff began taking care of Duckie long before he hatched in January.

African penguins typically incubate their eggs for 36 to 42 days. During that time, the staff was fairly hands off other than cleaning the nesting box and feeding the mother penguin.

“We cleaned the nest box every single day since they’re spending every single day in there,” Hollie David, a zookeeper at The Pueblo Zoo, said. “We fed them as they’re sitting, but that’s pretty much the only things we did. For the most part we tried to let everything be as normal as possible.”

When Duckie hatched, the staff cleaned the nest box and continued to feed his mother five times a day. Since she was responsible for feeding Duckie, she continued to take in a larger number of meals.

“They get fed twice a day normally, but five times a day once they start feeding the chick,” David said.

After four weeks, Duckie was able to leave his mother for keepers to take care of him and give swimming lessons.

Because the staff wants to ensure Duckie’s safety, they were extra careful not take him from his parents too soon.

“At about four weeks we pulled him and took him upstairs to take care of him,” David said. “We started getting him use to us feeding him and started getting them acquainted to water so they don’t have to worry about other penguins being aggressive.”

A month in, Duckie received his first swimming lessons where a keeper would slowly get him used to the water.

Once he showed he was able to swim (which Duckie did quite quickly), another penguin is brought in to interact with Duckie.

If Duckie shows that’s ready, he’s then moved back in with his parents and the other penguins on exhibit.

As he grows, he will learn how to interact with the rest of penguins there.

“He just needs to learn how things work,” David said. “Sometimes the adults get on him a little bit. With all animals, even people, if you live with someone 24/7, you get irritated with someone. He just has to learn his place and learn how things work.”

The older penguins will chase Duckie on land or in water, and may peck at him. This is all playful, and part of growing up.

Some of the ribbing comes from his parents and his older brother, Quinn, who was born in September.

While Quinn let the other penguins pick on him a little more, Duckie has held his own.

“Duckie is pretty fun because he stands up for himself a lot more,” David said.

Many people may not know that penguins have distinctive personalities that vary bird-by-bird.

Duckie is a friendly chick, not shying away from his keepers or others he meets.

“I think a lot of people see them as not very intelligent and without big personalities,” Katie Glatfelter, another zookeeper, said. “It’s actually that the opposite is true. They’re very, very personable. Every single one of them is a totally different bird. There are some that are really sweet. Some are really mean and some are kind of in between.”

Duckie is in the first category of bird, though he still has a long way to go before he’s fully developed.

“He’s really sweet and he’s really friendly,” Glatfelter said.

Though he’s full grown, he won’t get his adult feathers for another eight months to a year. In that time his personality may change as well.

Like humans and other animals, his voice will become deeper.

“He still makes his chick noises, which is a high-pitched chirp,” Glatfelter said. “That will start going away in the next couple of weeks.”

JT

JT, an African painted dog, was born as part of a small litter on Oct. 15.

He is the only surviving pup of the bunch, and has since shown great progress in his development.

Like all animals born at the zoo, keepers were fairly hands-off with JT, instead letting his mom raise him and show him the ways of the pack.

“That’s always the best thing for any animal we have,” David said. “Even if we do a great job, no one is going to do a better job than the animals do of raising their young. Unless we see any issues, we let them do whatever they need to.”

David and other keepers only directly work with JT to vaccinate him and perform physical exams.

While older dogs are anesthetized during this process, JT isn’t.

In addition, keepers monitor his behavior and make sure he’s developing correctly. Extra precautions were taken with JT since he was the lone survivor of his litter.

“We were probably a little more hands-on with him than most zoos are with their dogs,” David said. “As the only survivor, we wanted to see that he was gaining weight and that his mom was taking care of him,

“He’s turned out great. He fits in very well.”

And fitting in is an important step in his maturation. African painted dogs are pack animals. Packs have patriarchs that include an alpha mating pair and subordinates.

“From a young age, they need to know their place and need to know how to work in a pack,” David said. “That’s the benefit of letting the parents rear them.”

In the wild, these canines inhabit a 50-square-mile habitat and usually travel miles and miles to find food.

Most of JT’s instincts, if not all, will be taught by the pack. Keepers do enrichment exercises to help JT’s development.

The same enrichment activities are given to the entire pack, causing JT to have to learn to adapt quickly.

“If we put guinea pigs out and he doesn’t get one, then he doesn’t get one because he has to learn his place,” David said. “He’s done two carcass feeds. The first time he wasn’t sure how to participate. But, the second one he was much more active.”

African painted dogs are an intelligent species.

Whereas many pack animals choose a leader based on strength and size, African dogs choose based on brains.

“It’s based on who’s the smartest, who’s the bravest and who is the better fit for that leadership,” David said. “In the wild, there’s been three-legged dogs that are alphas or small dogs have been alphas. It’s neat.”

Things like enrichment and carcass feeds help strengthen pack bonds. This is important in zoos because pack life is much different than it would be in the wild.

“In the wild they confirm and establish their bonds with hunting and moving around and taking care of each other,” David said. “Here, we do things like enrichment to help re-establish their bond on a daily basis.”

As JT grows, his place within the pack will become more clear.

He won’t be full grown for another year-and-a-half to two years. And, still just a few months old, he’s still in his playful puppy stage — with his pack and keepers alike.

“He’ll play at the glass still,” David said. “When he was younger he’d play at the glass with guests and stuff. I was here with some friends a month ago and he was up playing a the glass with us.”

Each dog has a unique personality and is different from the other members of the pack.

For David, one of the joys of watching JT has been watching his personality begin to take shape.

“They’re all unique in their own way, but he fits in perfectly,” she said. “It’s been fun watching him grow and develop.”

