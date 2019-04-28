Like many other millennials, the common answer you'll hear from me when asked "what kind of music do you listen to?" is "pretty much anything."

The 2000s, I think, helped shape this now-common answer as so many different styles of music made its way to the mainstream and allowed for everyone to express themselves in their own unique ways.

That's why I think my list of the top 10 albums from the decade must be way, way, way better than Luke Lyons because it touches on so many different styles that every music fan out there will agree with at least one of my choices.

Austin: “Hybrid Theory” by Linkin Park. Think of every artist who has debuted in the 21st century. If you’re not thinking Linkin Park, then you’re not thinking about the best-selling debut album of the century in “Hybrid Theory.” Clearly the biggest snub from Luke’s list with so many powerfully angsty songs like “Papercut,” “One Step Closer” and “In The End.” “Points of Authority,” “Crawling” and “Runaway” also appear on the album, introducing their unique alternative rock style to the world. R.I.P Chester.

Luke: RIP Chester Bennington. “Hybrid Theory” was just outside my top-10. A great album at the time, I don’t think its mix of rap and metal still holds up today. That is a lot of the reason why the band’s sound evolved to a more hard rock and alternative vibe. But, I give a lot of credit to Bennington and Mike Shinoda, they are both excellent song writers and this album is a stellar effort.

Austin: “Late Registration” by Kanye West. Easily the best album from Mr. West, which has outsold both albums mentioned in Luke’s list. Not only does this album feature the huge hit “Gold Digger” and several others like “Touch the Sky,” “Heard ‘Em Say” and “Drive Slow,” the album received the highest rating from Metacritic of any his albums in the decade. What also makes the album great is the skits in between hits. West uses a fake a fraternity about broke men growing up in Chicago and is able to comment on the tough societal issues faced there, between many other messages in the songs. Plus it helps to have Jay-Z deliver one of his most iconic lines in the “Diamond for Sierra Leone” remix where he spits “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.”

Luke: It’s OK that you don’t list the correct Kanye album. Really, any of his ablums could make this list, or take up half of it. Those were the good ole days before Kanye went crazy. Those were pre-Kim K. days. Those were the golden days of Ye.

Austin: “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” by Panic! At The Disco. Break out the guy-liner and top hats folks, because I am going there with this album that features one of, if not the, most iconic emo-rock songs of the decade in “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” The music video was named the best of the 2000s and the best all-time in a fan poll from MTV. The debut album also features lengthy song titles in “The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide is Press Coverage” and “Lying Is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off,” which are both solid songs as well.

Luke: Panic! At the Disco used to be a full band, not just Brendon Urie. Did you know that, Austin? This is Panic!’s best disc, however its 2013’s “Too Live to Die, Too Rare to Live” is a close second. This is one of the better emo discs that came out mid-decade. It’s a good album, but Fall Out Boy’s “Under the Cork Tree,” or anything by Taking Back Sunday is much better.

Austin: “Toxicity” by System of a Down. Time to get weird. System of a Down lead singer Serg Tankian and the rest of the crew ushered in one of the best heavy metal albums in 2001. Hits like “Aerials,” “Toxicity,” and “Chop Suey!” allowed for Tankian to display his unique vocals that also send important messages that fans didn’t normally hear from a heavy metal band. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and has gone triple platinum thanks to 12 million copies sold worldwide.

Luke: Every time I hear the phrase “wake up” I complete it with “time to put on a little makeup” thanks to “Chop Suey.” I was an 8th grader when that song blew up, and with good reason. This is a solid album that I nearly included on my list. The best song on the album, by the way, is “Prison Song.” The lyrical content of the song is still applicable today.

Austin: “The Diary of Alicia Keys” by Alicia Keys. My biggest regret is not listening to more R&B growing up because the genre was so strong in the decade that just by saying “2000s R&B” conveys exactly what type of music you’re talking about. Keys encompasses all of that in this album that won the Best R&B Album and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. “If I Ain’t Got You” and “You Don’t Know My Name” appear on this album and they are two of the biggest hits of the musical genius that Keys is. She’s also one of the best live performers I have ever seen and is an absolute can’t miss.

Luke: Alicia Keys is one of the most talented musicians to ever grace the airwaves. Her voice. Her piano playing. They’re both perfect. That said, I don’t think any of her albums are great from start to finish. She has tremendous, powerful songs and when she’s featured on a track’s hook, it’s mesmerizing. But as far as her own songs go, the hits are few and far between.

Austin: “Stankonia” by Outkast. The love for this album seems to have really come years after its October 31, 2000 release date. The Metacritic rating of 95 is tied for the sixth highest ever given out by the site, thanks in part to hits “Ms. Jackson” and “So Fresh, So Clean.” Time magazine named the album in its list of the top-100 albums of all time as “Stankonia” was all about bringing the rave culture to the mainstream and getting it the recognition it deserved. That goal was accomplished with the Best Rap Album at the Grammys and was the favorite to win Album of the Year before a movie soundtrack won, showing that work was still needed to be done to get this style its justice in the eyes of critics.

Luke: I can tell you, as a regular MTV’s Total Request Live viewer (known as TRL to kids back in the day), this album was huge in 2000. OutKast became one of the first rap groups to become pop stars. Aside from the hits you listed, the disc featured the bouncy anthem “B.O.B.” To this day, nothing makes me want to run through a brick wall more than that jam. “Stankonia” just missed my top-10 list.

Austin: “American Idiot” by Green Day – More angst! “American Idiot” was so influential that it spawned its own Broadway musical. Nowadays, “Holiday” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” have been pushed together as one song, but the latter won Record of the Year at the Grammys in 2006. “Wake Me up When September Ends,” “Jesus of Suburbia” and of course “American Idiot” also appear on the album as Green Day takes listeners on a journey of a boy growing up in the lower-middle class and deciding which path to take for his life. The album has sold 16 million copies worldwide and was also nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Luke: Green Day and I have a complicated relationship — just like most of my real-life relationships, hey-o! As a pop punk fan through-and-through, I appreciate what Green Day has done for the genre. However, somewhere between the group’s 2000 album “Warning” and this dumpster fire, the band decided to start wearing eyeliner and get political. I’m a fan of Green Day before this album. Maybe I’m an idiot for liking this record. Or maybe, I just was not hip enough to get “American Idiot.”

Austin: “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” by Kid Cudi. This album, released right before our deadline in September of 2009, didn’t really see success with critics, but the impact it had on music listeners and hip hop fans was unmeasurable. The obvious hits of “Day ‘N’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness” both showcase an internal struggle that rappers rarely showed. The whole album hears Cudi looking internally at himself and his feelings, especially strong in “Soundtrack 2 My Life.” The other single off the album was “Make Her Say” which samples Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” and the track “Up, Up & Away” is a great way to close the album.

Luke: OK Austin, I’m going to the bigger man here and admit that I royally screwed up not adding this to my list. This album isn’t just one of the best of the decade, it’s one of the best hip-hop albums ever recorded. The thoughtfulness, vulnerability and smooth vibes make this album so thought-provoking and cool at the same time. Sidenote: the best track on this album is actually “Alive.” It gets me hyped every time I hear it. “Solo Dolo” is also sneaky good.

Austin: “Fearless” by Taylor Swift. I feel like every hit song from the 2000s has just become a meme at some point, but perhaps none bigger than the video for T-Swizzle’s No. 1 song from this album in “You Belong With Me.” All jokes aside, this is the most decorated country album of all time. It won Album of the Year at the Grammys, American Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards. “Fearless” was the highest selling album of 2009 thanks to other hits like “Fifteen,” Love Story,” and “White Horse.” Oh and it’s also certified diamond in the United States. Those memes are just signs of appreciation that show all millennials love this album, even you Luke. Just admit it.

Luke: I’m gonna let you finish, but Taylor Swift does not deserve to be on this list. Calling this album country is a disgrace to Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and Patsy Cline. This is pop, and not good pop either. How T-Swizzle became a household name, I don’t understand, but she is.

Austin: “Alive 2007” by Daft Punk. I knew I had to pick something from Daft Punk, but with being able to listen to individual songs makes putting together strong albums not necessary. However, this live album from the French Duo was able to mash their biggest hits together and ended up winning the Grammy for the Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2009. Metacritic gave the album a 78 as it mashes together hits like “Around the World” and “Harder Better Faster Stronger.” Another good collision is “One More Time” with “Aerodynamic” and boy I can feel the judgement coming from Luke already as I type this.

Luke: Here’s a fun game: Play “Around the World” and see how many times you can play the song on repeat before you get tired of hearing the song’s only lyrics “around the world.” I truly respect the work that Daft Punk has done. The group is truly innovative, and its tunes are surely iconic. I don’t know that it’s deserving of being on the top-10 list of the best albums of this decade, but it is a solid album. Only slight judgement for you this time, Austin. You know, the usual.

Austin's honorable mentions: “Hot Fuss” by The Killers; “Tha Carter III” by Lil Wayne; “Evolver” by John Legend; “Stadium Arcadium” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers; “Demon Days” by The Gorillaz; “Continuum” by John Mayer; “The Foundation” by Zac Brown Band.