Baby, it don’t stop.

And it don’t quit.

It, is the party when Baby Bash is in Pueblo.

The rapper and singer will return to Pueblo as part of Pueblo de Mayo.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. today at the Southwest Motors Events Center in the Colorado State Fair grounds.

Joining Baby Bash as co-headliner is R&B and hip-hop artist Frankie J. The under card features NB Ridaz, Baez, Lighter Shade of Brown and Frost.

Tickets for the show are $35-$104 and can be purchased at altitudetickets.com.

Baby Bash

Ronald Bay Bryant, known by his stage name of Baby Bash, released his first studio album in 2001.

He first achieved mainstream success in 2003 with the hit song “Suga, Suga” featuring Frankie J.

The tune was a radio staple on hip-hop stations across the country, launching Baby Bash into stardom. “Suga, Suga” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His success would soar to new heights in 2007 with the release of the T-Pain-featured track “Cyclone.” The song reached No. 7 on the U.S. charts, and the song was certified double-platinum.

The song was the lead single off Baby Bash’s seventh album, also titled “Cyclone.”

Two other tracks released would go on to gain success as well with “What Is It?” featuring Sean Kingston and “Don’t Stop” featuring Keith Sweat.

Since 2007, Baby Bash has released four more albums, and has appeared on tracks with other well-known performers.

In 2017 he and Frankie J recorded a collaboration album called “Sangria.”

The singer and actor is known stranger to Pueblo, and has performed here many times.

Frankie J.

Mexican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and former Kumbia Kings member Frankie J. (Francisco Javier Bautista Jr.) first burst onto the scene under the name Frankie Boy in the late 90s.

In 2003 he had his first U.S. hit with “Don’t Wanna Try” which reached No. 19 on the charts.

He followed up his success with that tune with “Obsession (No es Amor)” featuring Baby Bash in 2005. The song peaked at No. 3 on the U.s Charts and was certified platinum.

‘Obsession’ led his third album “The One” to the third spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart. To date, it is still his most acclaimed album.

In 2017, Frankie J. released “Eleven,” his 11th album.

He and Baby Bash have collaborated on many projects including the 2017 joint album, “Sangria.”

Frankie J. has also worked with Pitbull, Lil Rob and Bubba Sparxxx.

NB Ridaz

Hip hop and R&B group NB Ridaz formed in the 90s and have since released several charting songs.

The group was started by former radio DJ MC Magic in Avondale, Ariz in 1997.

The group released its first album, “The First Chapter” in 1997 under the name Nastyboy Kick/NBK.

In 2001 the group became known as NB Ridaz and has released two other studio albums and a greatest hits record since.

The group is known for songs like “So Fly,” “Pretty Girl” and “Notice Me.”

Lighter Shade of Brown

Lighter Shade of Brown was a Mexican American hip-hop group from Riverside, Calif. Known for its 1990 single “On a Sunday Afternoon.”

LSOB was formed in 1989 by One Dope Mexican (Robert Gutierrez) and Don’t Try to Xerox (Bobby Ramirez).

Its first album, “Brown and Proud” was released in 1990. LSOB followed it up with five more albums from 1992 to 2011.

“On a Sunday Afternoon” peaked at No. 39 on the U.S. charts.

Other notable Lighter Shade of Brown singles include “Latin Active,” “Hey DJ,” and “Dip Into My Ride.”

Frost

Arturo Molina, Jr. formerly known as Kid Frost, is a rapper, songwriter and producer known today as Frost.

Frost released his debut album in 1990 and has since released 12 more studio albums and two collaboration albums.

The rapper began performing in the mid 80s, but achieved his most success with his 1990 single “La Raza.”

Frost is also known for tracks like “Thin Line,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “No Sunshine” and “Like a Boss.”

Baez

Baez is an underground rapper from California.

His big break came on Baby Bash’s “Certified Freak.”

llyons@chieftain.com, @luke_lyons14