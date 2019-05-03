Title: Just One of Those Days

Artist: William Moyers (1916 – 2010)

Medium: Oil on Board

Size: 24-inches by 30-inches

How acquired: Donated by H. William Boyd in 1987.

A member and three-time president of the Cowboy Artists of America, and now a member Emeritus, William Moyers was a painter and sculptor of western subjects. At the age of fourteen, Moyers came to Colorado with his father, who placed him with a family of five boys on a ranch. He worked his way through high school and college as a cowboy and ranch hand, and began selling pictures of bucking horses for 25 cents each.

In 1939, Moyers graduated with a degree in fine arts from Adams State Teachers College in Alamosa and later studied at the Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles, California with E. Roscoe Shraeder, a pupil of illustrator Howard Pyle. To earn extra money, Moyers worked at Walt Disney Studios for a year on the movie “Fantasia.”

In 1943, he and Neva married. She served in the Navy and Moyers in the Army during World War II. They then lived in New York City where Moyers began to do illustration, winning an American Artist magazine competition for illustrating an Owen Wister novel. The couple then moved to Atlanta, where Moyers did over 200 illustration assignments.

Moyers’ work is in numerous major collections including the Gilcrease Institute, the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Albuquerque Museum and the Cowboy Artists of America. He has won many gold and silver medals.

His work is highly realistic, and follows the tradition of Charles Russell and Frederic Remington. “I paint what I do,” Moyers observes, “because I find the working cowboy, past and present, such a harmonious outgrowth of his whole environment.”

Note: The Pueblo Chieftain features a piece from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s permanent collection on the first Sunday of each month. This piece will be on display in the lobby of the Helen T. White Building during the month of May. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.