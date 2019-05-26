Entering the U.S. Naval Academy, James Holbrook’s only goal was to become an officer in the U.S. Navy.

That career path was derailed in an unusual way. Unknown to Holbrook, the academy required all of its students to take a foreign language.

“I was a country boy,” Holbrook said. “I didn’t know anything about a foreign language. So I told them, ‘Give me the easiest one you have.’ That was Italian.”

Holbrook quickly became fluent in Italian. His Italian professor, who also spoke Russian, recognized Holbrook’s aptitude for foreign languages.

“He told me, ‘You ought to learn Russian,’” Holbrook said. “‘You learn to speak Russian you’ll always have a job.’”

The advice not only was good, it proved to be life changing for Holbrook. Fluency in Russian enabled Holbrook to teach the language at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and serve stints with the U.S. Army behind the Iron Curtain, in both East Germany and the Soviet Union.

“This was in 1959 or 1960,” Holbrook said. “It was the beginning of the big push to study the Soviet Union.”

With the exception of a tour in Vietnam, all of Holbrook’s career was spent as a linguist and as an intelligence officer.

Holbrook, who has lived in Pueblo for the past decade and in Walsenburg before that, detailed his experiences behind the Iron Curtain in a pair of books.

East Germany

Holbrook’s first book, “Potsdam Mission: Memoir of a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer in Communist East Germany,” details his tour with U.S. Military Liaison Mission or “The Mission,” a little-known and even less-publicized military operation in East Germany.

After World War II, Germany and Berlin itself, were partitioned into occupation zones — American, British, French and Russian. The Mission was actually attached to the Commandant of the Russian Army in East Germany in the Russian zone of occupation.

There, Holbrook served as a linguist, but also was assigned to gather intelligence.

While the book’s title may make the subject matter sound like a dry military history, some of it deals with Holbrook’s intelligence gathering efforts and that makes for some fun reading.

It’s hard to be a spy when you’re recognized as a U.S. military officer and the secret police and regular police are regularly tailing you. But some of the stories Holbrook tells about evading the tailing police and the close calls when he and his driver have gotten themselves into tight situations, are highly entertaining.

One of the tools they used was their car. It had a more powerful motor than their police rivals. It also was wired so the tail lights could be turned off separately from the headlights. It also had switches that made the car lights make look like motorcycle lights to confuse the police at night. The trunk carried a winch and a deadman that enabled Holbrook and his driver to pull their car out of places where it had gotten stuck. They used that deadman much more than the probably wanted to.

And, as Holbrook notes, they didn’t always get away. Holbrook recounts being stopped (in Mission terms, it was called getting clobbered) four times. While Holbrook was released after a short detention on all four occasions, that wasn't always the case when a Mission officer was stopped. One Mission officer was killed. Others were shot at.

“I found East Germany to be a pleasant place, except for the police,” Holbrook said. “They had not modernized. It was old Germany.”

When people realized Holbrook was an American, the reactions were mixed.

“Some men would come up to us, very happily, and tell us they had been prisoners of war in the United States and it was the best part of their life,” Holbrook said.

Another time, Holbrook was accosted by two truck drivers still angry that the United States gave parts of Germany it had captured to the Russians.

“They were pretty belligerent,” Holbrook said.

One time, Holbrook and his driver pulled into a restaurant where intelligence officers from Britain and France already were dining.

“The waitress came out and threw her hands up, ‘Hallelujah, they moved the border,’” Holbrook said, chuckling at her humor even years later.

“Potsdam Mission” remains the only history of The Mission that has been written. Holbrook said he hopes others decide to put their experiences in print, as well.

Time in Russia

Holbrook wrote Potsdam Mission in 2008. He followed that with “Moscow Memoir: An American Military Attache in the USSR 1979-1981 in 2018.

This was an important time in U.S.-Soviet relations. The Iranian Hostage Crisis, the failed attempt to rescue the hostages, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the American-led boycott of the Moscow Summer Olympics occurred during Holbrook’s time in Moscow.

The experience in Moscow was significantly different from his time in East Germany.,

“In East Germany, we didn’t have to ask permission to go anywhere,” Holbrook said. “In the Soviet Union we had to ask permission to go anywhere beyond 25 miles from Moscow. That was an entirely different experience.”

All travel itineraries in the Soviet Union had to be approved in advance. Even approved travel was difficult. Holbrook and his wife once were forced to sleep in a provincial train station. The KGB frequently tampered with his auto and his personal possessions.

While the East Germans were friendly, the people Holbrook dealt with in the Soviet Union were less so. Holbrook expected as much.

“They’re generally hostile toward us anyhow,” Holbrook said.

Despite that hostility, there were times when being an American in Moscow had its privileges.

“You had to stand in line for bread or other services,” Holbrook said. “Being an American allowed you to go to the head of the line.”

To counter the Soviet efforts, Holbrook began traveling incognito about Moscow, making civilian acquaintances. His language and cultural skills allowed him to blend into Soviet social gatherings, which paid some dividends.

Overconfidence, however, led to an incident in Rovno, Ukraine. There the KGB set up a swallow entrapment, after which a Soviet intelligence officer, whom the author had known in East Germany, attempted to recruit him as a spy.

Retrospective

Holbrook returned to the United States about eight years before the Berlin Wall came down.

When asked if he suspected rapprochement would happen, Holbrook was quick to answer. “No way,” he said.

“When Gorbachev took over in 1985, I could tell things would be different. I couldn’t tell how different,” Holbrook said.

When he went back as a civilian contractor years later, Holbrook saw the difference. The socialistic system had given way to capitalism.

“By that time, it was Russia, not the Soviet Union anymore,” Holbrook said. “You could see the changes. You used to stand in line to buy a loaf of bread. Now you could buy anything you wanted to.”

Holbrook said Russians were no different than Americans in many ways.

“The most fascinating thing and depressing thing, the normal people were just like everybody else. They wanted to raise children, make a living, live a life stress free,” Holbrook, said. “The problem was the damn governments.”

Holbrook said he never supported the Soviet government, but he never blamed the Russian people.

"People get the kind of government they deserve," Holbrook said. "It’s hard to imagine the Russians after 1,000 years of dictatorship that you could blame them for the fact the Bolsheviks were in charge of their government. It changed from the czar to the communist party.”

The turning point

One question that probably about looms Holbrook is how did someone studying at the Naval Academy end up in the U.S. Army?

Blame it on the Russian.

“I got very interested and enthusiastic about foreign languages,” Holbrook said. “So much so I flunked out (of Naval Academy). I wanted to go study foreign languages. That wasn’t part of the program at the academies in those days. They offered only electrical engineering.”

Holbrook’s studies didn’t suffer, however. He joined the U.S. Army, and was sent to the Army Language School in Monterey, Calif. After a brief stint in Berlin eavesdropping on the Russian Army, Holbrook returned to the United States, where he was assigned to the National Security Agency. He was sent to American University where he received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Russian.

Holbrook was commissioned as an officer and sent to Vietnam where he was rarely called upon to use his Russian language skills.

Upon returning to the United States, Holbrook was assigned to the Pentagon for a few months and then to West Point to teach Russian.

“Before I got there, they sent me to Georgetown (University) to get my doctorate,” Holbrook said.

He smiled when he thought about it.

“I had a few breaks,” he said.

