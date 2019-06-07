If you've ever wondered what pets do when their owners are away, wonder no more!

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" opens in theaters this weekend.

The film is the sequel 2016 computer animated film and continues the story of dog Max (voiced by Patton Oswalt) and his pet friends.

The film features and all-star voice cast that includes Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey and more.

The film is rated PG.

The X-Men are also back this weekend in "Dark Phoenix."

While on a mission in space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) comes into contact with a cosmic being that gives her incredible powers but turns her corrupt.

The X-Men must decide between a member of its team or saving Dark Phoenix.

The film is rated PG-13.

For more information, and show times, visit cinemark.com or mesadrive-in.com.

— Luke Lyons