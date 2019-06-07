Comedian Robert Dubac will bring his acclaimed one-man show "The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?" to the Pikes Peak Center's Studio Bee, 190 South Cascade Ave.

The shows take the stage at 7 p.m. on June 20-21.

Dubac plays five male characters who bumble and blunder their way to understanding "what women want."

The show earned the San Diego Chronicle's Best Touring Show award and the New England Critic Circle's Best Solo Show.

Tickets to the show are $50 and can be purchased at pikespeakcenter.com.

The Rolling Stones have rescheduled its stop to Broncos Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

The show was originally slated for May 26, but moved to later in the summer.

The Rolling Stones are one of the highest-selling rock acts of all-time, and considered one of the greatest groups to ever hit the stage by many publications and music experts.

The Stones are known for tracks like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Miss You," "Gimme Shelter," "Sympathy for the Devil" and "Paint it Black."

Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

Also announced: Marc Rebillet, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Todrick, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Welcome to Night Vale: A Spy in the Desert, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com; Brit Floyd, 8 p.m. June 6, Red Rocks, axs.com; Greta Van Fleet, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Red Rocks, axs.com; Cam'Ron, 8 p.m. July 23, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Riot Ten, 9 p.m. Aug. 16, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Gryffin, 9 p.m. Oct. 25, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Hot Water Music with Teenage Bottlerocket and Red City Radio, 9 p.m. July 26-27, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Gov't Mule, 5 p.m. Aug. 18, Red Rocks, axs.com; Lucy Dacus, 9 p.m. Nov. 1, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Ingrid Michaelson, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Trampled by Turtles, 8 p.m. July 25, Stanley Hotel, axs.com; Gus Dapperton, 8 p.m. Oct. 6, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Conan Gray, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; The Claypool Lennon Delirium, 9 p.m. Aug. 17, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Wynonna and the Big Noise, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, Stanley Hotel, axs.com; Dopapod, 9 p.m. Oct. 5, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; NF, 8 p.m. Oct. 13, Red Rocks, axs.com; Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden, 7 p.m. Oct. 3, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; T.J. Miller, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Aug. 8, Gothic Theatre, axs.com; Matt and Kim, 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Said the Sky, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Cavetown, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 11, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Tyler, the Creator, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Red Rocks, axs.com; Conan Gray, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Banks, 9 p.m. Sept. 19, Fillmore Auditorium, axs.com; Joe Rogan, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Bellco Theatre, livenation.com; Megadeath, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Fillmore Auditorium, ticketmaster.com; Alejandro Sanz, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Bellco Theatre, ticketmaster.com; George Lopez, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com.

— Luke Lyons