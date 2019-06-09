Scientific name: Saguinus oedipus

Common name: Cotton-top tamarin

Description: The distinguishing feature of the cotton-top tamarin is the tuft of white hair that starts at the top of the head and extends out and down across the crown and back of the neck. The rest of the body is covered in longish white hair on the underside and limbs with brown fur on the back. The face is black. These small primates are about 8 inches high with a 10 inch long brown tail. Males and females look the same.

Range: Cotton-top tamarins are found in northwest Colombia.

Habitat: Cotton-top tamarins live in forest habitats, preferring the canopy where they easily move about in search of food. Occasionally they will forage on the forest floor.

Behavior: The omnivorous diet of the cotton-top tamarin consists of insects, fruit, nectar and the occasional small lizard. They are also known to eat the gum produced by certain rain forest trees. Cotton-top tamarinds live in groups of up to 13 individuals. They are highly social and generally friendly, spending much of their time grooming each other. They run, leap and gallop on four legs as they traverse the branches of the lower canopy. They work cooperatively to defend their territory and deter predators.

Reproduction and rearing: Cotton-top tamarins are monogamous. Only the dominant pair in a group will breed. The female gives birth twice yearly to non-identical twins which the group raises cooperatively, notable with more work done by the males than the females. Gestation lasts about 140 days. Females become sexually mature at 18 months and males at 24 months.

Predators: Cotton-top tamarins are very vigilant in looking out for predators and can be seen even in captivity scanning for danger. Their main predators are raptors, mustelids, felids and snakes.

Lifespan: In the wild cotton-top tamarins live to an average of 13.5 years. The oldest known individual in captivity lived to be 24 years old.

Conservation Status: The IUCN Redlist lists Saguinus oedipus as Critically Endangered and they are, in fact, are among the most endangered primates in the world due to habitat degradation from cattle ranching, agriculture, and urban development. It is estimated there are only 6000 individuals remaining in the wild.

