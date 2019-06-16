New Books

From the Pueblo City-County Library District

Fiction

1. Recursion – Blake Crouch*

2. Ayesha at Last – Uzma Jalaluddin*

3. Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune – Roselle Lim*

4. The Summer Guests – Mary Alice Monroe*

5. Call Your Daughter Home – Deb Spera*

6. Skin Game – Stuart Woods*

Non-Fiction

1. Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life – Louise Aronson*

2. One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission That Flew Us to the Moon – Charles Fishman*

3. Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment – Linda Hirshman*

4. Covert Cows and Chick-Fil-A: How Faith, Cows, and Chicken Built an Iconic Brand – Steve Robinson*

5. The Kennedy Heirs: John, Caroline, and the New Generation – A Legacy of Triumph and Tragedy – J. Randy Taraborrelli*

6. Love Thy Neighbor: A Muslim Doctor’s Struggle for Home in Rural America – Ayaz Virji M.D.*

*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection