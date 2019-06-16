The sixth step on the path to mental wellness is getting a proper diagnosis. We have met with our therapist a couple of times now and discussed our life and concerns. By this time, the therapist has a good idea of what’s been holding you back in your life and will discuss their thoughts with you.

Unlike cancer or diabetes, there is no medical test that can diagnose a mental illness. It is always a good idea to have a complete physical along with blood work before seeing a therapist to rule out medical disorders that can be at the root of mental problems.

Once medical conditions have been ruled out, your therapist will use The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (DSM-5), to make a diagnosis.

Your therapist will talk to you about your symptoms, thoughts, feelings and behavior patterns. You may be asked to fill out a questionnaire to help answer these questions.

Be patient! It may take some time to diagnose a mental illness. Taking the time and effort to get an accurate diagnosis will help determine the appropriate course of treatment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is a host of mental disorders and too many to list in this limited column space. A few of the more recognized ones are:

• Neurodevelopmental disorders. This covers a wide range of problems that usually begin in infancy or childhood, often before the child begins grade school. Examples include autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and learning disorders.

• Schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders. Psychotic disorders cause detachment from reality — such as delusions, hallucinations, and disorganized thinking and speech. The most notable example is schizophrenia, although other classes of disorders can be associated with detachment from reality at times.

• Bipolar and related disorders. This includes disorders with alternating episodes of mania — periods of excessive activity, energy and excitement — and depression.

• Depressive disorders. These include disorders that affect how you feel emotionally, such as the level of sadness and happiness, and they can disrupt your ability to function.

• Anxiety disorders. Anxiety is an emotion characterized by the anticipation of future danger or misfortune, along with excessive worrying. It can include behavior aimed at avoiding situations that cause anxiety. This class includes generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder and phobias.

• Obsessive-compulsive and related disorders. These disorders involve preoccupations or obsessions and repetitive thoughts and actions.

• Trauma- and stressor-related disorders. These are adjustment disorders in which a person has trouble coping during or after a stressful life event.

• Dissociative disorders. These are disorders in which your sense of self is disrupted, such as with dissociative identity disorder and dissociative amnesia

• Substance-related and addictive disorders. These include problems associated with the excessive use of alcohol, caffeine, tobacco and drugs. This class also includes gambling disorder.

Your therapist may diagnosis you with one or more of these disorders. Your treatment depends on the type of mental disorder you have, its severity and what works best for you. In many cases, a combination of treatments works best.

Betty Nufer is program manager for Spark The Change Colorado and is a life-long resident of Pueblo. To learn more about free mental health services and programs please call 719-821-2982 or email bnufer@sparkthechangecolorado.