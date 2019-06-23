New Books
From the Pueblo City-County Library District
Fiction
1. The Oracle – Clive Cussler*
2. Ask Again, Yes – Mary Beth Keane*
3. The Burning Chambers – Kate Mosse*
4. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell – Neal Stephenson*
5. Anna of Kleve: The Princess in the Portrait – Alison Weir
6. Frankissstein – Jeanette Winterson*
Non-Fiction
1. Kingdom of Lies: Unnerving Adventures in the World of Cybercrime – Kate Fazzini*
2. Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day, the First Wave at Omaha Beach, and a World at War – Ray Lambert*
3. Underland: A Deep Time Journey – Robert Macfarland*
4. Eyes in the Sky: The Secret Rise of Gorgon Stare and How It Will Watch Us All – Authur Holland Michel*
5. Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music that Made a Nation – Jon Meacham*
6. Broken Places & Outer Spaces: Finding Creativity in the Unexpected – Nnedi Okorafor*
*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection