Last week, Luke counted down 10 of his favorite songs with a man’s name in the title.

This week, it’s my turn to sound off, so in no particular order:

Jon: “Daniel,” Elton John. One in a long, fine line of ballads from the unbeatable combo of Elton John and Bernie Taupin. After all these years, I finally discovered why this 1973 track has such a melancholic and wistful undercurrent. “Daniel” is a Vietnam veteran who returned home to the farm after the war, couldn't find peace, and decided to leave America for Spain. The verse that spells that scenario out, however, was cut from the final version, reportedly due to the length of the song.

Luke: You can’t go wrong with Sir Elton. Whether it be his songwriting, his singing, his stage presence or just his general being, Elton John is a legend. This song is melancholic, but packed with a powerful message. It certainly deserves to be on this list.

Jon: “Brother Louie,” Stories. Bypassing the more obvious “Louie, Louie,” which has garnered its share of praise from me, I’m including this overlooked one-hit wonder from the New York City-based Stories. Actually a cover of a Hot Chocolate tune, 1973’s “Brother Louie” is a groundbreaking number in that it tackled the then controversial matter of interracial dating. The chorus is as magnetic and powerful as any in the annals of pop history. And sadly, Stories was never heard from again.

Luke: Why hasn’t this song been on a Tarantino soundtrack? This is such a cool song. I can see a cool dude named Louie strutting down the street, clad in a leather jacket, aviator sunglasses and long flowing hair while this song plays over the scene. I’m mad that I didn’t think about this one for my list. Another deserving jam.

Jon: “Little Willy,” Sweet. When this was English foursome was good, they were magnificent. When they were at the top of their game, they were untouchable. This song exemplifies all that makes the underappreciated Sweet invitingly delicious: a massive guitar hook, soaring harmonies and a chorus with more staying power than Mt. Rushmore. Glam rock, bubblegum, stadium stomp. Call it what you want, but “Little Willy” won’t ever be going home. He’s here to stay.

Luke: This song is poppy and bouncy and I dig the guitar in the intro. The tune reached No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1973, and hit the top spot in Canada and Denmark. Denmark loves Sweet. Good tune, not sure if it’s worthy of a spot on the top-10 list, but a good tune nonetheless.

Jon: “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” Paul (and Linda) McCartney. There can be no doubt that as a solo artist, Macca was the most commercially successful of The Beatles. This 1971 single, as gorgeously quirky and eclectic as anything in his extensive catalogue, is a perfect example of his mastery of the songwriting craft. Opening as a melancholy apology to Uncle Albert, the tune turns on its heels into a zany ode to Admiral William Halsey, “who had to have a berth or he couldn’t get to sea.” A revelation that inspires this nutty retort: “I had another look and I had a cup of tea and butter pie,” but the “butter wouldn't melt so I put it in the pie.” Unmitigated genius.

Luke: This song has a little bit of everything. It’s a bit acoustic ballad, it’s a bit pop rock and it’s got kind of a funky, folk feel toward the end. I also dig the harmonies between Paul and Linda McCartney. It’s a good tune, one I’d never heard until now. But, I don’t know that it’ll show up on any of my top-10 lists anytime soon.

Jon: “John Lennon,” The Outfield. Interestingly enough, this heartfelt tribute to Liverpool’s finest never mentions him by name. But the musical backing, a sly tip of the Greek fisherman’s cap to “Strawberry Field Forever,” coupled with the lyrics, leave no doubt as to the subject. “There was a man with a gun at his side; you and your monkey had nowhere to hide. He was the man that was sent from the rye; don’t turn around.” Like Lennon, the life of The Outfield’s main creative force, John Spinks, was tragically too short.

Luke: The Outfield is one of the most underrated bands in my opinion. This song definitely has a huge “Strawberry Field Forever” vibe to start off. This is a very sweet homage to John Lennon. Even the melodies and harmony pay tribute to one of our greatest songwriters and musical talents ever. This is a great tune.

Jon: “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” Billy Joel. My love and appreciation for Billy Joel knows few bounds, and this is the song that initiated what turned into an enduring bromance. From 1977, this is pop music at its finest: a true-to-life story of men both young and old breaking their backs in hopes of achieving the American dream. It’s set to a driving piano and guitar with a cornucopia of hooks, with my personal favorite being the ain’t-that-the truth “You should never argue with a crazy mi-mi-mi-mi-mi-mind.” Through Joel’s supernatural ability to melodiously tell a tale, the listener is virtually transported back East, where “Sergeant O'Leary is walkin' the beat; at night he becomes a bartender. He works at Mister Cacciatore's down on Sullivan Street, across from the medical center.”

Luke: I’m very hot and cold on Billy Joel. On one hand, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Leaving on a Jet Plane” are great. On the other hand, I would rather not hear a Billy Joel tune at all. “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” showcases what I dig about Billy Joel. It’s got a little bit of an edge, features his signature piano sounds and is super catchy. And, you’re right Jon, Joel does have a way of telling a story. This is a good tune, one I’d sort of forgotten about. Thanks for the reminder.

Jon: “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” Gordon Lightfoot. Arguably, one of the most hauntingly moving hit songs ever. This seven-verse, six minute-plus narrative vividly paints the tragic picture of the doomed freighter Edmund Fitzgerald, which sunk in the icy waters of Lake Superior. In the hands of a master lyricist like Lightfoot, the enormity of this 1975 catastrophe, and loss of 29 lives, is undeniable. Even as a child, I remember being chilled to the bone by the line, “The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead, when the skies of November turn gloomy.”

Luke: This is one long folk tale. A tale I yawned through several times. This is definitely no “Sundown,” unfortunately. I can't get behind this tune’s inclusion on the list.

Jon: “James Dean,” The Eagles. An ode to one of the original rebels, from a talented bunch of hombres who proudly carried on the tradition. On the back of an appropriately rollicking guitar line, this 1974 tour-de-force unfolds like a mini-bio of the ill-fated “too cool for school” and “hungry and so lean” actor, who revelled in breakin’ all the rules and hearts. Like so many before and after him, Dean was “too fast to live, too young to die.”

Luke: By now, my feelings toward the Eagles — or rather, a lack thereof — are well documented. However, I dig this song. As a movie buff, I’m a James Dean fan. This is a cool way to tribute one of the legends of classic cinema. The lyrics, “Too fast too live and too young to die,” are some of my favorites ever written. This one deserves to be here, which is hard for me to say considering it's an Eagles’ tune.

Jon: “Hey Jude,” The Beatles. To comfort young Julian Lennon in the wake of his father ditching his mother for Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney, off the cuff, sang to himself the line, “Hey Jules, don’t make it bad.” “Jules” eventually became “Jude” — Macca was reportedly inspired by the character "Jud" in the musical “Oklahoma!” — and this 1968 single went on to become one of the most beloved in the band’s lexicon. Rarely has something so majestic and awe-inspiring emerged from a handful of chords: a tribute to McCartney’s surreal skill in pulling magic out of thin air.

Luke: As much as I love The Beatles, I cannot stand this song. I think it’s overplayed and just not an interesting or exciting tune. The lyrics are well written, but I find this song just a bit too melancholy for me.

Jon: “Making Plans for Nigel,” XTC. To this day, it infuriates me as to why this British combo, led by the incomparable Andy Partridge, never reached the lofty heights they so deserved. The single that kicked it all off for me, this gritty and angular masterpiece from 1979 is a story many times told: a good son whose future is being mapped out by his parents, regardless of his own personal dreams and desires. An honorable mention goes to XTC’s “Dear God,” which would qualify for inclusion on this list if we can agree that God is in fact male.

Luke: A song I’ve heard at least a hundred times, I never realized it was performed by XTC. This is a cool song. I dig the palm muted rhythm guitar played with the punchy lead. I also dig Partridge’s tone and vocals in the song. Cool tune, deserving of inclusion.

Jon's honorable mentions: "Careful With That Ax, Eugene," Pink Floyd; "Jojo," Boz Scaggs; "Dr. Robert" and "Ballad of John and Yoko," The Beatles; "Billy, Don't be a Hero," Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods; "Jumpin' Jack Flash," The Rolling Stones; "Chuck E's in Love," Rickie Lee Jones; "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues," Danny O'Keefe; "You Can Call Me Al," Paul Simon; "Sloop John B," The Beach Boys; "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way," Waylon Jennings.

