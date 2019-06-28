For 59 years, the Broadway Theatre League of Pueblo has brought high-quality, professional live theater to The Steel City.

Year 60 will be no different.

The Broadway Theatre League announced the lineup for the 2019-2020 season Wednesday. The three-show series kicks off Nov. 20 with Tony Award-winning “The Color Purple.” The 60th anniversary season continues Jan. 25 with “The Choir Man” and ends on March 11 with “Escape to Margaritaville.” All there shows will take the stage at Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Pl.

“I’m very excited about the lineup,” said Leslie Nazario, Broadway Theatre League president, “To have the ‘Color of Purple’ as an anchor show is an amazing opportunity. Also, last year we were able to showcase some newer productions that no one has been able to see here. We’re doing that again this year, which is a very thrilling opportunity.”

Celebrating its 60th season is a big accomplishment for Broadway Theatre League.

Since its inception in 1969, the non-profit has been a vital part of Pueblo’s theatre scene.

“Broadway Theatre League has been an amazing part of our community for a very long time now,” Leslie Nazario, president of the Broadway Theatre league, said. “It’s a gem in our community to be able to bring such high caliber Broadway performances to our town.”

Kicking the season off is “The Color Purple,” which won the 2016 Tony for Best Musical Revival. The musical tells the story of a young African American woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South.

The ‘Color Purple” was based on the 1982 novel by the same name written by Alice Walker. The novel is considered by man to be an American classic, and was adapted to film in 1985.

“The Choir of Man” is an internationally acclaimed show hitting its first tour in the United States.

The production is set in a working pub and combines harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

The nine-man cast sings pub tunes, folk, Broadway and classic rocking.

In “Escape to Margaritaville,” Jimmy Buffet classics like “Fins,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” are woven into a hit musical.

The production is based on a book written by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Shameless”).

With “The Choir of Man” and “Escape to Margaritaville,” Puebloans have an opportunity to see something different.

Though producing classics is important, Nazario said that showcasing other productions is also a key in bringing Pueblo high-caliber theatre.

“You can’t always have ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ or ‘South Pacific,’” Nazario said. “You have to branch out and be adventurous. It always pays off in the end. We like to build excitement around new plays and have people take a chance.

“People will always come out having had a wonderful experience.”

Broadway Theatre League is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1960 to bring quality theater to Southern Colorado.

This year marks Nazario’s first as the board president. She’s following in her father Mike Dreier’s footsteps. Dreier was one of the founding board members.

Like her father, Nazario sees the value in having Broadway Theatre in town.

“I think it is vital to our community to be able to offer such things as broadway performance without having to leave town, “ To have that available in our community.”

Tickets are on sale for season ticket holders beginning Aug. 1. Individual tickets will be available Sept. 1. Prices start at $50 and can be purchased by visiting pueblomemorialhall.com, at the Memorial Hall Box Office, or by calling 583-4961.

